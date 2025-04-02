Days of Our Lives April 1, 2025, Episode Recap: Jada Admits Her Affair, and Belle Presses EJ for Truth but Fails
In the April 1 episode of Days of Our Lives, tensions rise as Jada confesses her affair, Orpheus sets his sights on Andrew, and more shocking twists unfold. Read on for the full recap!
The April 1, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives brought forth dramatic tension as surprising admissions, perilous confrontations, and an enigmatic clue unraveled.
Jada ultimately confessed to Rafe that she had been with Shawn, news that left Rafe in shock and betrayal. Battered, he could not comprehend her behavior as Jada vainly attempted to justify that it was a result of heartbreak and pain.
Despite this, Rafe, shattered by what he perceived as a profound betrayal, turned away from Jada, leaving her devastated and alone.
In the meantime, Belle's ploy to outwit EJ failed. Intent on making him admit to Rafe's kidnapping, Belle attempted to revive their romance under the cover of secretly wearing a wire.
EJ, though, was quicker than she was and turned the tables on her, taunting her and requiring evidence. Without a confession, Belle had to beat a hasty retreat, conceding defeat to EJ.
Steve and Marlena kept searching for John in Tallinn in a state of desperation. They broke into a secret complex and found a dying man who told them that John had been abducted with some sort of weird device.
His mysterious last word, "Rosebud," made Marlena shiver. Paul soon arrived at Steve and Marlena's, and they found a paper labeled "Rosebud," which Steve immediately forwarded to the ISA in hopes it would lead to John's whereabouts.
Orpheus nearly murdered Andrew after pulling out a gun. However, as Paul saved him by shooting Orpheus, Andrew kicked his gun away. Paul pressed Orpheus for answers, but he did not disclose anything about "Rosebud."
Later, Kristen confronts EJ, demanding answers regarding their mother. Fed up and resolute, Kristen departed the mansion with an arsenal of weapons and a determination to take action.
Days of Our Lives is available to watch on Peacock.
