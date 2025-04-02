Sikandar star Salman Khan reviews Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama Chhaava: ‘I think…’

Chhaava created havoc at the box office in 2025. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna received a lot of love from the audience as well as Bollywood celebrities. During the promotions of Sikandar, Salman Khan reviewed the period drama and shared his thoughts about it. He was all praise for Vicky and Rashmika’s performances.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Salman Khan appreciated the movie Chhaava and also showered love on its lead pair, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. He said, “Chhaava bahut hi acchi picture thi (Chhaava was a very good movie). And I think Vicky’s done a great job, and so has she (Rashmika)... done a fantastic job in Chhaava.”

Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal played the titular role while Rashmika Mandanna portrayed his wife, Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar were also seen in significant roles.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. It hit the big screens on February 14, on Valentine’s Day. The film is set to premiere on OTT very soon.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also shared her review of Chhaava on her Instagram Stories. Lauding her Love & War co-star Vicky, she exclaimed, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you????? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal09.” Complimenting Rashmika, she added, “@rashmika_mandanna so so beautiful... those eyes!!”

Advertisement

Chhaava marked Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s first collaboration. The actress worked with Salman Khan for the first time as well in their recently released action thriller, Sikandar.

The cast of Sikandar includes Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj. The movie is helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It was released in theaters on Sunday, March 30, 2025, ahead of the festive occasion of Eid.

Looking ahead, Salman Khan will be working with Sanjay Dutt in an action movie, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Thama.

ALSO READ: Abir Gulaal Teaser: Netizens ‘freak out’ over Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback; are ‘sold’ on his chemistry with Vaani Kapoor