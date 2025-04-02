Chamak-The Conclusion: Cast to plot; all about Paramvir Cheema and Isha Talwar’s SonyLiv musical thriller series

Paramvir Cheema and Isha Talwar starrer Chamak- The Conclusion is all set to stream on the digital platform. After its successful first season, the anticipation around its second season is significantly high amongst the fans. If you’re already waiting for the musical-thriller series, we’ve brought the details about its cast, plot, and all other important details that you might want to know about the show before watching it.

Chamak- The Conclusion features Paramvir Cheema and Isha Talwar in the lead roles along with Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Mukesh Chhabra, Dhanveer Singh, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Pal, and Akasa Singh in important roles.

In addition to this, Akaal actor Gippy Grewal also has a cameo appearance in the show. Created and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the series is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj, and Sumeet Dubey.

As per the trailer of Chamak -The Conclusion, which was released just a couple of days back, the second season continues from where the first part of the show, Chamak, ended. The upcoming season of the show narrates the story of Kaala, played by Cheema — his quest to seek revenge and his family’s honor after his father, who happens to be a celebrated and legendary singer, is killed.

Set against the backdrop of the Punjabi music industry, it also addresses the dark side of the profession, including politics, honor killings, and corporate rivalry.

Advertisement

"One artist killed on stage, another returns for revenge. Watch the musical thriller, Chamak - The Conclusion streaming from 4th April, only on Sony LIV," the description alongside the trailer read.

Talking about the upcoming season, creator and director Rohit Jugraj stated that music has been a core part of the Chamak series. Nonetheless, the second season is more about seeking justice through music and power.

“Music has always been the soul of Chamak, and in Season 2, it becomes the heartbeat of Kaala’s journey of revenge. Every beat, lyric, and rhythm amplifies his pain, rage, and determination. This season is not just about settling scores; it’s about finding justice through music and power,” he was quoted as saying to OTTplay.com.

The first season of the show was released back in 2023 with the above-mentioned star cast.

ALSO READ: Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies a copy of Arabic film Burqa City? Netizens REACT: ‘Doesn’t take anything…’