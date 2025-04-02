Glen Powell’s Mother Reacts to Rumors of Sydney Sweeney Dating Her Son: 'We’ve Considered Her...'

Glen Powell's mother, Cyndy Powell, has debunked and spoken out about rumors of a romance between Sydney Sweeney and her son. Glen Powell and Sweeney starred in Anyone but You as a couple in 2023.

Cyndy explained to Daily Mail that Sweeney, 27, was just a friend and not a romantic interest when she attended her daughter Leslie Powell's wedding in Texas. Cyndy stressed that Sweeney is an old family friend with whom the Powells have a close relationship. She said, "They’re definitely not together."

Cyndy categorically stated that the speculations surrounding Glen and Sydney are unfounded. She confirmed that there is no romance brewing between the two. She deemed the Euphoria actress a dear friend who spent considerable time with the family, although they had not met her for some time.

"We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend, and we all enjoy her," she added.

Cyndy also pointed out that Glen and Sydney have been friends for years. Even though both have had single and relationship statuses at different periods in time, their relationship has always been platonic.

Speaking about her actor son, Cyndy said, "He’s the kindest person, and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family; he loves his friends."

She continued, "And Sydney is a friend. They’ve been friends for so long. They’ve known each other for so long and they’ve both been single and together and with other people."

The dating rumors of Glen and Sydney first began when they were together filming the 2023 rom-com Anyone But You. The duo even parodied the speculations during Sweeney's SNL monologue.

Sweeney recently parted ways with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, as she called off their wedding. Rumors were again sparked, however, when the two were spotted together at Leslie's wedding shortly after news broke that Sweeney had broken off their engagement.

Cyndy Powell said that the duo never considered being a couple in a romantic way, affirming that their connection is strictly a friendship one.

Asked whether she would support them dating each other, Cyndy tactfully averred that it is her concern for Glen to have a mate who really cares about him and is committed to a loving and caring relationship.

She said, "That is none of my business. I just want what’s best for everybody. I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally, and they take care of each other and live happily ever after."

On Glen Powell's personal life, Cyndy clarified that he is at present concentrating on his career and is not actively pursuing a relationship. She, however, admitted that Glen is a family man and wishes to marry and have a family once the time is appropriate.

