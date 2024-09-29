Jo Bo Ah's and non-celebrity fiancé to tie-the-knot at same location as Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin's fairytale wedding

Jo Bo Ah announced her marriage to her non-celebrity fiancé earlier this August. The wedding is scheduled to take place in October in Seoul. The couple will be exchanging vows in a private ceremony with close friends and family. The wedding will be held in the same location where Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's fairytale wedding took place.

Jo Bo Ha will be exchanging vows with her fiancé on October 12 at Aston House, Grand Walker Hill Hotel, Seoul. Interestingly, this is the same venue where the Crash Landing on You couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin held their wedding. Needless to say, Jo Bo Ah's upcoming wedding would also be dreamy and adorable.

Jo Bo Ah made her debut in 2012 with the drama Shut Up: Flower Boy Band. Her first film was Innocent Thing which was released in 2014. She has also worked on hits like Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Military Prosecutor Doberman, Temperature of Love, My Strange Hero, and many more.

The actor will be taking the lead in the upcoming drama Hong Rang. Lee Jae Wook, Jung Ga Ram, Kim Jae Wook, Uhm Ji Won and Park Byung Eun. Hong Rang is based on the book Tangeum by Jand Da Hae. The drama takes place during the late Joseon era. It contains elements of romance and mystery.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin started dating as they worked together in the super hit romance drama Crash Landing on You. They had also starred opposite each other in the 2018 film The Negotiation. The actors confirmed their relationship in 2021 and in March of 2022, they got married.

The couple welcomed their son in 2022 on November 27. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't revealed his face to the public. However, every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable glimpses of the little one via photos on Instagram.

