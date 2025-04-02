Box Office: A look at the biggest blockbusters of Ajay Devgn's career on his 56th birthday

Ajay Devgn, also known as the Mass Maharaja of Bollywood is a well known and one of the biggest superstars among the veterans from the 90s currently active in Bollywood. With over 3 decades of constantly successful presence in the Hindi film industry, Ajay Devgn has proved his mettle in every possible genre whether it be comedy, romance, horror, thriller, action, drama, or period films.

As the actor celebrates his 56th birthday on this day, let’s take a look at the biggest blockbusters Ajay Devgn has delivered in over 33 years of his career:

1. Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior is the highest grosser of Ajay Devgn’s career, the actor’s last big box office blockbuster and the highest grossing film of the year 2020. This much loved period action drama featured Ajay Devgn as the brave warrior Tanhaji Malusare, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar among the leads. The film collected Rs 269.50 crores India nett and was also the Bollywood debut of director Om Raut.

2. Golmaal Again

The last installment of the much loved Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again released in 2017.The film was directed by Rohit Shetty with the regular cast of Ajay Devgn, Kunal Khemu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. The new additions to the franchise included Tabu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It became a box office blockbuster and collected Rs 205 crore India nett.

3. Golmaal 3

Golmaal 3, the 2010 released installment of Golmaal franchise featured an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Mithun Chakraborty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Johnny Lever. This Rohit Shetty directorial too was a box office blockbuster and collected Rs 108 crore India nett.

4. Singham Returns

Singham Again was the sequel to Ajay Devgn’s one of the most iconic films and characters, Singham. This film was also directed by Rohit Shetty and released in 2014. Among the co-leads, Singham Returns starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amole Gupte, Anupam Kher and Zakir Hussain. The film was a superhit at the box office and collected Rs 140.25 crore India nett.

Ajay Devgn's Upcoming Movies

The upcoming movies of Ajay Devgn currently in development include Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Shaitaan 2 and several others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

