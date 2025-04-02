One Piece Chapter 1145 Brief Spoilers Reveal Loki’s Connection To The Rocks Pirates; Everything You Need To Know

As per the One Piece Chapter 1145 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter features both a normal cover and a color spread. The cover continues Yamato’s pilgrimage, depicting Ulti embracing Page One after Yamato rescued them from Who’s Who.

The color spread, drawn by an anime staff member, shows the Straw Hat Pirates watching One Piece episodes, celebrating the anime’s return. The chapter then opens with the Colon Pirates – Colon, Nami, Brook, Jinbe, and Usopp – joining forces with Robin’s group, which likely includes Robin and Chopper.

Jaguar D. Saul, however, prioritizes rescuing the children over fighting in the One Piece Chapter 1145 spoilers. Meanwhile, in the Underworld, Loki provides Luffy’s group with intel on the Holy Knights. However, when Luffy inquires about Shanks’ whereabouts, Loki refuses to answer, as he believes that ‘Luffy has yet to truly earn his freedom.’

A flashback follows, revealing Loki’s childhood encounter with Rocks D. Xebec. As a child, Loki attempted to join the Rocks Pirates in the One Piece Chapter 1145 spoilers, as he idolized Xebec much like Luffy admires Shanks.

However, Xebec, whose face remains hidden, rejected Loki outright. Undeterred, Loki challenged Xebec to a fight but was effortlessly defeated. Whitebeard is also present in this memory. Loki expresses regret at being born in the wrong era, wishing he could have grown up as part of the Rocks Pirates.

Back in the present, Luffy offers Loki some meat to help him recover, which aids his recovery slightly but does not heal him completely. Meanwhile, Jinbe successfully extinguishes the fire that Loki’s Ragnir ability had previously caused in the One Piece Chapter 1145 spoilers.

The leaks then see Gunko, a member of the Holy Knights, suddenly appearing aboard Colon’s Svarr ship. She stands face-to-face with the Colon Pirates. The One Piece Chapter 1145 spoilers end stating that the manga would be on break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

