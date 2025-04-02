‘People paused the video and commented on my…’: When Sai Pallavi opened up on why she never wears short dresses in films

Sai Pallavi has been one of the most sought-after actresses in South cinema, and her professional successes have been the befitting proof of it. Despite such a steady career, the diva has very strict rules when it comes to not using makeup and even not wearing short dresses in films.

In one of her older interviews with Galatta Plus, Sai Pallavi had opened up about this voluntary choice of hers to skip short dresses in films. The diva claimed to feel objectified by a certain measure and even narrated an incident which made her take the call.

Well, the Thandel star recalled her days as a student in Georgia where she once had to wear a short slit dress for performing Tango. While she had taken prior permission from her parents for pulling off such an attire, she was later left uncomfortable after seeing people comment on her slit dress from her performance video.

In her words “People started pausing the video and commenting on my slit dress. I felt that I was being objectified and was very uncomfortable.”

Moving on, Sai explained that the incident itself was enough to trigger the decision to never do anything she would later feel uncomfortable with. Moreover, she emphasized how one’s choice of clothing is definitely not an indicator of how the person is.

She said, “Since that incident, I have chosen to be like that. I didn’t want to do something and later felt uncomfortable about it. Also, we cannot judge a person’s character by what they are wearing. If you ask my parents, they will say that sometimes I shout and lose my composure. What I wear doesn’t necessarily reflect my personality.”

For the untold, not just short dresses, but Sai Pallavi has also created headlines with her decision to ditch makeup in films. She flaunts her natural skin tone without using any cosmetic product on-screen, as she believes in presenting her own true skin and being proud of her natural self.

Coming to her work front, Sai Pallavi is gearing up for her massive project Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Her last release Thandel with Naga Chaitanya was a massive hit as well.

