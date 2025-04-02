Box Office: Revisiting the iconic Jackie Chan starrer martial arts drama The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid released in 2010 as the 5th installment of the already popular Karate Kid film series. This memorable film introduced Jackie Chan, the global action legend, into the Karate Kid franchise along with Jaden Smith. In present time, the majority of the audience knows this action drama as a dose of nostalgia for their youngerselves.

A sequel to the film and the sixth installment of the overall film series, Karate Kid: Legends was announced to be in development in 2022. In 2025, the film picked up its hype when it was featured at the recent CinemaCon event where the trailer for the film was officially released. As it is set to release worldwide on 30 May 2025, let’s take a look back at the reminisce of The Karate Kid and its theatrical performance.

The Karate Kid - A Blockbuster Venture

The Karate Kid released in 2010 was made on a budget of $40M. The film was showered with love from audiences all around the world mostly due to its unique theme based on martial arts along with Jackie Chan being an evergreen attraction in action based roles. The film collected $359.1M worldwide gross at the box office, nearly 9 times higher than the film’s budget, also being the highest grossing film of the series.

The Karate Kid (2010) was an official remake of The Karate Kid (1984) starring Ralph Macchio in the lead role which marked the beginning of the franchise. This Jackie Chan starrer marked the comeback of the iconic franchise post The Next Karate Kid in 1994. Similarly, the franchise is coming back theatrically in 2025, showing a huge gap of 15 years. Though this gap can be ignored as the popular TV Series Cobra Kai from the Karate Kid film series was also streaming for the fans to not suffer a wait longer than required.

More about Karate Kid: Legends

Karate Kid: Legends is set to release globally in theatres on 30 May 2025. The film features Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley and Ming-Na Wen among the leading star cast and is directed by Jonathan Entwistle. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

