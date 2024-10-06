Im Siwan's Mantis, Kim Dami-Park Hee Soo's The Great Flood and more: FIRST LOOKS for 7 Netflix films revealed at BIFF

The Great Flood, Mantis, Wall to Wall and many more upcoming Korean Netflix film stills were unveiled at the 2024 Busan International Film Festivals. Spanning from thrillers to animated romances and many more genres will be released on the OTT platform. From Ryu Jun Yeol's Revelation, Kang Ha Neul's Wall to Wall and more, here are 7 upcoming Netflix films whose still were unveiled at the 29th Nusan International Film Festival.

Revelations

Revelations is based on the webcomic Gyeshirok written by Yeon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok which was published from April 22 to September 10, 2022. It tells the story of a pastor who is convinced it's his divine duty to punish the suspect in a missing-person case. He crosses paths with a detective haunted by visions of her deceased sister, leading to a clash of faith and justice.

The project has been directed by Yeon Sang Ho who is also known for Train to Busan and Hellbound. Ryu Jun Yeol and Shin Hyun Been take on the lead roles.

Love Untangled

Love Untangles is a much-awaited coming-of-age romance comedy. Gong Myung, Shin Eun Soo, Cha Woo Min, Youn Sang Hyun, and Kang Mina will be taking on the lead roles in the upcoming film. The story is set in 1998 Busan and revolves around a 19-year-old girl with curly hair who wishes to straighten her hair to get away from her insecurities and confess her love to her crush. However, she gets entangled with a transfer student.

Love Untangled has been directed by Namkoong Sun who also worked on Ten Months.

Good News

In 1970, a suspicious mission unfolds as a group determinedly works to land a hijacked plane by any means necessary. An unidentified problem solver, an Air Force First Lieutenant and a government official team up to conduct the secret operation in order to land the hijacked plane safely. Sul Kyung Gu, Hong Kyung and Ryoo Seung Bum.

Byun Sung Hyun has directed the film. He has also worked on hit projects like Kill Boksoon, Kingmaker and the upcoming film Mantis.

The Great Flood

A catastrophic flood engulfs the planet, igniting a frantic battle to save a child trapped in a flooded apartment on what may be humanity's final day. People band together to save lives and survive. The film will focus on An Na, an AI development researcher and Hee Zo, a human resource security team member, who are stuck in a building which is sinking underwater.

The Great Flood is being directed by Kim Byung Woo who is also known for Take Point, The Terror Live and the much-anticipated film The Prophet: Omniscient Reader. Park Hae Soo and Kim Da Mi will be appearing in the main roles.

Mantis

The Netflix film Mantis would be the remake of the French series La Mante. Mantis is a thriller story that follows a series of murders that happen in the same fashion as serial killers. The original serial killer offers help to the police to catch the copycat, their condition being that their son will be the detective in charge.

Mantis is the spin-off of the popular film Kill Boksoon. It has been directed by Lee Tae Seong. Im Siwan, Park Gyu Young and Jo Woo Jin will be appearing in the lead roles. Park Gyu Young and Im Siwan will also be appearing together in Squid Game Season 2.

Lost in Starlight

Netflix’s first Korean animated feature, Lost in Starlight, follows the long-distance relationship between an astronaut and a musician, spanning the farthest reaches of space. Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung have voiced the characters in the film. The film was written by Han Ji Won who also worked on Clearer than You Think and Recipe to My Daughter. Anticipation runs high as the talented actors will be voicing the animated characters. Fans eagerly await the release of the romance film.

Wall to Wall

A man saves enough money and fulfils the dream of owning an apartment. But it soon turns into a nightmare as mysterious noises from neighboring floors and financial hardship push him to the edge in this thriller. This leads him to confront his neighbors which turns things sour. Kang Ha Neul, Yum Hye Ran and Seo Hyun Woo take on the main roles in the film.

The project has been directed by Kim Tae Joon who also directed the popular thriller Unlocked.

