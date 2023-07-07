INFINITE announces COMEBACK AGAIN Asia Tour; K-pop group to release music after 5 years

INFINITE is all set to go on a tour after 7 years. Each member of the group, Sunggyu, Hoya, Dongwoo, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L (also known as Kim Myung Soo), and Sungjong left the agency Woollim Entertainment one by one, however, the group never disbanded. INFINITE said they would make music in the future and they actually surprised fans after releasing the poster of their Asia Tour and teased their music comeback to be out July 31.

INFINITE's COMEBACK AGAIN Asia Tour poster

On July 7, INFINITE's agency INIFINITE COMPANY INC announced that the group will be going on an Asia Tour. The agency dropped the poster 2023 INFINITE CONCERT COMEBACK AGAIN after a couple of hours getting fans excited. The name of the concert tour is COMEBACK AGAIN it's been years since they went on tour together. As the poster says, INFINITE will commence its tour with a two-day concert in Seoul on August 19 (Sat) and 20 (Sun) at KSPO Dome. The group will then move on to the show in Japan, at Pacifico Yokohama National Conventional Hall on August 27 (Sun). INFINITE has also confirmed to see fans in Tawain, at New Tapei City Exhibition Hall on September 2, following the show in Macau, at Studio City Event Center on September 9.

INFINITE's comeback music image teaser

Before the announcement of the Asia Tour of the group INFINITE, their new agency released a comeback image teaser that revealed the group's new logo captioned with TIME TO INFINITE. The agency shared the date of the comeback which is July 31. INFINITE fans got emotional after hearing the news of their idols' comeback. They have been waiting for years to see their idols reunite for a song, but they get a bonus of an Asia Tour as well. The fans are dumbfounded as it becomes difficult for them to believe that the comeback is true, as the rumors of the group returning with new music have been on the internet for ages.

INFINITE's 13th Debut Anniversary

INFINITE members Sunggyu, Dongwoo, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L, and Sungjong reunited to celebrate their 13th debut anniversary with their fans. This was one of the most anticipated reunions since the group had not been active for 5 years. Fans could not hide their excitement and sent infinite love and support to the group. Former member Hoya did not participate as he had left the group in 2017.

