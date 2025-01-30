'Insanity': BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars celebrate APT’s 1 billion Spotify streams

BLACKPINK member Rosé and American retro-pop artist Bruno Mars are over the moon with their collaborative track APT, crossing the one billion mark on music streaming giant Spotify. They took to social media to celebrate the news with their fans and loved ones. She even put up a behind-the-scenes photo from their MV filming day.

The track's reaching a million streams on Spotify was noticed by fans on January 26, which was 100 days after the release of APT. Spotify made an official post about the same on the next day. This made it the fastest song by a K-pop act to do so in the streaming service’s history, breaking the previous record held by BTS' Jungkook with Seven. Rosé put up a celebratory Instagram story, writing, "Wait, we have 1B streams...?!" and humorously completed it with "I think so...".

She also shared the official poster of the Groovy track with the text, "Thank you, number one and hooligans for 1 billion streams on Spotify." She wrote "insanityyyyyy" on the story featuring the poster, expressing her awe-struck reaction to the happy news. Bruno Mars reposted both of her stories, writing "ROSIE" in big, bold letters. Rosie is the debut solo studio album of Rosé, which contains the lead single APT.

APT. helped the BLACKPINK vocalist soar to the next level of success. With the track, Rosé made history by becoming the first K-pop idol to reach No. 1 on the Apple Music Top 100 Global Chart, as confirmed by Guinness World Records this week. It also fetched her a Guinness World Record for being the highest-charting female K-Pop album on the Billboard 200, debuting at number three. Not just for Rosé, the global success of APT. contributed to Bruno Mars' career growth as well.

He is currently the No. 1 artist on Spotify, as revealed by the streaming platform on January 27. APT. and Die With A Smile might be his two most successful collaborations, as these led him to reach the milestone. He also became the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners on the platform. APT. is overall the second fastest song to reach the billions club, following Die With A Smile by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, which achieved the feat in 96 days.