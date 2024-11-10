BLACKPINK’s Rosé breaks BTS’ record; achieves 46.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify after APT success

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT is a smash hit. The Bruno Mars collab has been trending on various social media platforms for weeks at this point, while also helping the singers set new records. From Billboard to Spotify, the K-pop idol is reigning everywhere following the massive success of her latest hit. Now, she has achieved a new listener peak on Spotify.

According to the latest update, Rosé has earned 46.5 monthly listens on Spotify after the release of APT. With this, she has achieved the highest peak, not only in her solo career but among all of K-pop. She managed to break BTS’ record for the highest monthly listeners peak who earned it with 45.8 million.

Congratulations to Rosé!

Released on October 18, APT is undoubtedly one of the biggest K-pop hits of 2024. Previously, Rosé revealed that she was contemplating whether to release the song and even asked her team to delete it from their phone due to it being inspired by a Korean drinking game. However, her worries were laid to rest after the track became an instant hit.

Featuring Bruno Mars, APT is a retro-infused upbeat track, made with inspiration from Pop-punk and 90s rock. The quirky music video perfectly captures the vibe of the song, making it impossible not to groove as it plays.

Watch the MV for APT here:

Meanwhile, following its release, APT has been charting high on Billboard, iTunes, Spotify, and various other platforms. Rosé has been also earning consistent milestones in her solo career.

On October 29, the Bruno Mars collab debuted at No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100. With this, she became the first K-pop female soloist to break the top 10 on this esteemed music chart.

The BLACKPINK member also achieved her first-ever solo Perfect All Kill with APT. On the other hand, APT broke the record of BTS’ Butter with its biggest streaming week on YouTube Music, earning a whopping 21.1 million streams.

The success of the viral hit doesn’t stop here. On November 9, Rosé scripted history as APT became the fastest music video to achieve 300 million views on YouTube. With this, she shattered a longstanding record in the K-pop industry, previously held by PSY’s 2013 hit Gentleman.

