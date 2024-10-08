'It was hell for me from 1st to 4th grade': Park Seo Joon opens up on how being school bullying affected his personality

In a recent video on singer Sung Si Kyung's YouTube channel, actor Park Seo Joon candidly opened up about his childhood struggles with bullying and how these experiences shaped his personality. Known for his charismatic presence on screen, he revealed that growing up, he was far from the confident persona fans know today.

The What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? star shared that he was a timid and shy child, often feeling out of place. "I was bullied a bit in elementary school," he admitted. He described those years, particularly from the 1st to the 4th grade, as incredibly difficult. "It was hell," Park Seo Joon said, noting how this experience eroded his self-esteem. His introverted nature continued into middle school, where he felt invisible and unable to speak up for himself. "I couldn’t say anything anywhere, so I felt so stupid," he said, reflecting on his frustration with his own silence.

Sung Si Kyung, who hosted the conversation, empathized deeply with Park Seo Joon's experience, revealing that he too had faced bullying in his early school years. "They were so innocent, and as much as they were innocent, they were so mean," he remarked, recalling the torment of being physically hit by other kids. Both Park Seo Joon and Sung Si Kyung expressed a shared aversion to violence, shaped by their painful memories of being victims. Sung Si Kyung noted that his own experiences left him determined never to raise a hand in anger, while Park Seo Joon emphasized how his self-esteem had been chipped away during those years.

Watch the full video here;

It was acting that offered Park Seo Joon a way out of his shell. He first pursued acting in his first year of high school, despite strong opposition from his parents, especially his father. "I started talking more because I had to," he said, adding that the experience of acting helped him gain confidence. For the first time in his life, he found something he genuinely wanted to pursue, and it gave him the courage to express himself. "I gained a little confidence when I started acting. I was able to talk a little bit," he shared.

Through hard work and dedication, Park Seo Joon transformed himself from the shy, bullied child he once was into one of Korea's most beloved actors.

