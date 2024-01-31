4 Years of Itaewon Class: What makes Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi's star-studded drama a must watch? Iconic OSTs and more

Itaewon Class marks its 4th anniversary! This iconic 2020 K-drama, led by Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi, entertained audiences with its compelling storyline, stellar performances, and unforgettable OSTs featuring renowned artists like GAHO and BTS' V.

Itaewon Class is a gripping South Korean drama that impressed audiences with its intense storyline, compelling characters, and themes of revenge, resilience, and success. Premiering on January 31, 2020, and concluding on March 21, the series comprises 16 episodes, each lasting 70 minutes. Developed by Kim Do Soo, based on the webtoon of the same name by Gwang Jin, the show achieved significant acclaim, winning Best Drama Series at the 25th Asian Television Awards.

The narrative revolves around Park Sae Ro Yi, portrayed by the talented Park Seo Joon, who, after a tragic incident leading to his father's death, seeks revenge on the powerful Jangga Group. His journey unfolds as he opens DanBam, a bar-restaurant in Itaewon, aspiring to expand it into a successful franchise. Park Seo Joon's portrayal of Sae Ro Yi, from his troubled youth to his rise as the CEO of IC Group in 2020, adds depth and emotional resonance to the character.

Kim Da Mi shines as Jo Yi Seo, the intelligent and multi-talented manager of DanBam. Her character's complexity, marked by a lack of empathy and later revealed vulnerability, contributes to the series' intrigue. The chemistry between Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi keeps viewers engaged as their characters navigate challenges, personal growth, and, eventually, romance.

Yoo Jae Myung delivers a compelling performance as Jang Dae Hee, the CEO of Jangga Group, portraying a self-made man driven by power and authority. Kwon Nara as Oh Soo Sh, Sae Ro Yi's first love and a key figure in Jangga Group, brings depth to the storyline with her internal conflicts and eventual transformation.

Itaewon Class stood out not only for its well-executed plot and character development but also for addressing societal issues, including discrimination and corporate corruption. The series left a lasting impact, making it a must-watch for fans of drama and Korean television alike.

What makes Itaewon Class an absolute must-watch K-drama

1. A well-written standout script

Itaewon Class distinguishes itself with a meticulously crafted and well-written script that entertains audiences from the outset. The narrative weaves a compelling tale around Park Sae Ro Yi's quest for success and revenge against Jangga Group, stemming from a tragic incident involving his father. The series delves into complex themes, including societal issues like discrimination and corporate corruption, offering viewers a thought-provoking and engaging storyline. Notably, the drama excels in its realistic portrayal of sensitive subjects, earning praise for addressing discrimination against various groups, like those from LGBTQ communities, foreigners, former convicts and shedding light on the misbehaviors of chaebols. This, coupled with its strong character development, solidifies Itaewon Class as a standout in Korean television.

2. The star-studded cast ensemble

Itaewon Class boasts a star-studded cast ensemble, with each actor delivering standout performances that contribute to the drama's success. Park Seo Joon takes on the lead role as Park Sae Ro Yi, the determined proprietor of DanBam. Kim Da Mi portrays the multi-talented and intelligent Jo Yi Seo, while Yoo Jae Myung impressively embodies Jang Dae Hee, the CEO of Jangga Group. Kwon Nara adds depth to the cast as Oh Soo Ah. The ensemble also includes notable supporting actors like Kim Dong Hee as Jang Geun Soo, Ryu Kyung Soo as Choi Seung Kwon, Lee Joo Young as Ma Hyun Yi, Ahn Bo Hyun as Jang Geun Won, Kim Hye Eun as Kang Min Jun and more.

The drama features special appearances, including Hong Seok Cheon, Yoon Park, and Park Bo Gum, adding extra charm to the narrative. These accomplished actors collectively contribute to the series' widespread acclaim and popularity, making Itaewon Class a must-watch with its stellar cast and compelling storytelling.

3. Excellent discography

Itaewon Class boasts an excellent discography, with its soundtrack contributing significantly to the overall emotional impact of the series. The four-part album, released on March 20, 2020, features a diverse range of tracks that enhance the viewing experience. Notable songs like You Make Me Back by Oh Hyun Joo and Kim Jin Hoon sung by The Rose’s Woosung, along with Start Over by Seo Dong Sung, Park Sung Il, and Gaho, capture the essence of key moments in the drama. The inclusion of Sweet Night by V (BTS), produced by Hiss noise and Adora, adds an extra layer of musical brilliance. The soundtrack effectively complements the storytelling, making Itaewon Class a memorable audio-visual experience for fans.

4. Itaewon Class’ global impact

Itaewon Class left an indelible mark globally, garnering immense popularity and critical acclaim. The series achieved a remarkable 16.548% nationwide audience share in its final episode, ranking as the fifth-highest viewership in JTBC history. Its realistic portrayal of societal issues like prejudice, discrimination, and corporate misbehavior resonated with audiences. Recognized as one of the best Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and listed as one of the best K-dramas of 2020, the show gained international acclaim. Its impact extended beyond borders, showcased by its dominance in Google Trends and its status as a sought-after global entertainment phenomenon.

