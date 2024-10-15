'It’s a new feeling': ITZY's Lia opens up about quintet's GOLD comeback after 1 year of BORN TO BE promotions amid her hiatus

ITZY has made their much-anticipated comeback with their new mini-album GOLD, officially released today (October 15th) at 6 PM KST. Marking their first comeback in about nine months since BORN TO BE, the release holds a special significance as it sees the quintet reunited with Lia, who is back from a year-long hiatus due to health reasons. The comeback marks a new chapter for the group as they celebrate their reunion and dive into promotions together as five members.

Lia, who has been missed by fans during her hiatus, warmly thanked those who supported her return. “I could stand here looking good because many people, including fans and other members, believed in and waited for me,” she shared, reflecting on her journey back to the stage. “Since this is our first time showing ourselves in a while, I thought we should come back even more prepared, so I worked hard. I’m excited.”

Yeji expressed her excitement at having the group complete once again, saying, “I’m glad we can greet you as five. We are excited and looking forward to this comeback because we prepared hard for it.” The leader emphasized the joy of showing their fans the group's full dynamic, adding, “It’s a new feeling to be able to show our charms again as five members. We also hope to present great performances that show our readiness.”

The new mini-album GOLD encapsulates ITZY’s vibrant spirit with the theme Our World is still different, weaving the group's stories into fresh musical territory. The album’s title track, GOLD, is an intense anthem featuring powerful vocal shouts over electric guitar rock sounds. In the action-packed music video, the members dazzle as they metaphorically mine gold, reinforcing the song’s empowering message about shining bright like a precious metal.

Watch the music video for GOLD here:

Fans can also look forward to the second title track, Imaginary Friend, set for a separate music video release on October 28. The song explores emotional themes with sweet vocal harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, expanding ITZY's sonic palette. Adding more excitement, the B-side track VAY includes a collaboration with Stray Kids’ Changbin, who, as a member of 3RACHA with members Bang Chan and HAN, contributed to the songwriting and composition.

