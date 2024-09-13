ITZY unveils GOLD track list featuring Stray Kids' Changbin; announces comeback on October 15; Details

ITZY fans, brace yourselves for a thrilling comeback as the group gears up to release their highly anticipated album, GOLD. On September 12 local time, ITZY dropped the much-awaited tracklist and promotional schedule for their latest project, igniting excitement across MIDZY, their beloved fandom.

The album, set to hit the shelves on October 15 at 6 p.m. KST, boasts an impressive lineup of 11 tracks. It features not one but two title tracks: GOLD and Imaginary Friend. The eponymous title track, GOLD, will be unveiled with a music video on the album's release day, promising a captivating visual experience. Meanwhile, Imaginary Friend, the second title track, is slated for a separate music video release on October 28, ensuring fans have ample content to look forward to throughout the month.

Take a look at the complete tracklist here;

Adding to the buzz, ITZY's B-side track on the album, VAY includes a special collaboration with Stray Kids member Changbin. Known for his versatile rap skills, Changbin not only features on the track but, along with his 3RACHA members Bang Chan and HAN, have also contributed to the songwriting and composition. This collaboration highlights the synergy between two of JYP Entertainment’s beloved 4the Gen groups and is sure to be a fan favorite.

Meanwhile, the promotional activities for GOLD are set to ramp up in the weeks leading to the release. ITZY will roll out a series of teasers and concept photos to build anticipation. Additionally, the group will engage with fans through a countdown live event on the release day, October 15, offering a real-time connection with their audience. Their busy schedule continues with their third fan meeting on November 2, providing another opportunity for fans to interact with the quintet.

Check out the full promo-schedule here;

This comeback is especially significant as it marks ITZY’s return as a complete five-member group. Lia, who had been on hiatus due to anxiety, will rejoin the team, bringing renewed energy and dynamics to the group’s performances and promotions.

With their comeback on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting to experience what ITZY has in store!

