IU and BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang emerge as most searched singer and song on Melon’s cumulative data for first half of 2024; know more

Melon is a famous online music streaming service in South Korea and it has revealed the cumulative data for the first half of the year 2024. According to the data, it has been revealed that IU is the most searched singer and BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang is the most searched song.

On July 12, 2024, Melon revealed the cumulative data recorded for the first half of the year 2024. A total of 5.84 million songs have been streamed with 620,000 artists that were played.

The average length of the songs played was 3 minutes per song. The interesting revelation came that IU was the most searched singer on Melon. IU dropped her comeback album The Winning this year which appears to have garnered much love among fans.

Additionally, BIBI’s hit song Bam Yang Gang became the most searched song for the first half of 2024 on Melon. BIBI also released her comeback single album earlier this year with hit track Bam Yang Gang which became her first track that had achieved a Perfect All Kill.

This proves that IU and BIBI have emerged as one of the most influential names for the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, the data analyzed by Melon also revealed that the highest streaming day was April 5, 2024, and that day alone recorded 132.42 million streams. Another high streaming day was May 3, 2024, which was the first day of the Golden Long Weekend holiday with 131.5 million streams.

The highest-streamed album was ASTERUM:134-1 by the virtual K-pop boy group PLAVE. Additionally, the title track of the album WAY 4 LUV was the most streamed song on the music platform with 140 million streams.

Which other songs were most streamed on Melon?

Additionally, other songs that topped the Melon monthly chart for the first half of the year 2024, with the most streams were: Rain Rhapsody by Lim Jae Hyun for January, Love wins all by IU for February, Bam Yang Gang by BIBI for the month of March.

For April, Magnetic by ILLIT took the top spot, SPOT! by Zico and BLACLPINK’s Jennie was the most streamed for May, and finally, Supernova by aespa emerged as the top most streamed song for June.

