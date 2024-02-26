BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang earns the artist her first Perfect All Kill on online music charts

BIBI a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress who is known for her tough, incorrigible, and unfiltered personality in the K-pop scene released her new single Bam Yang Gang on February 13, 2024. BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang is a pre-release single of her upcoming album of the same name. The song Bam Yang Gang has been topping music charts all over and has earned BIBI her first Perfect All Kill on online music charts.

BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang, the pre-release single from her upcoming album has been sweeping top spots on all online music charts and has finally earned her her first Perfect All Kill. On February 26, iChart officially announced that BIBI had earned her first Perfect All Kill by sweeping the top spot on nine online music charts. Perfect All Kill is an achievement earned when a song simultaneously receives a number one on real-time, daily, and weekly charts of iChart a music chart aggregator that accumulates rankings from online music charts.

BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang has reached the top spot on Melon’s Daily and Top 100, Genie’s Top 100 daily and real-time, YouTube’s Top Songs, Bugs Song Charts Daily and real-time, VIBE’s Today Top 100 and FLO’s 24Hours and hence achieving a top spot on iChart’s Weekly and Real-Time (Total Score). BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang is the first song that has earned her a perfect All Kill. The Vengeance singer has been making news with her new songs Bam Yang Gang and Sugar Rush. We are excited to see the songs that will come ahead in the lineup.

About BIBI and her song Bam Yang Gang

BIBI is a K-pop singer, rapper, and actress. She signed with Feel Ghood Music and debuted with her single Binu. As an actress, she is known for roles in the movie Hopeless and the K-drama The Worst of Evil. BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang uses the metaphor of Bam Yang Gang, a sweet chestnut red bean jelly, to express the protagonist’s unsatisfied desires which are left abandoned more so as her relationship has ended. The feeling of longing and unsatisfied desires with ironically upbeat music points out how desires are left unsaid, in trivial misunderstandings which ultimately lead to a relationship’s demise.

BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang is proof of the artist’s genius when it comes to her songs and lyrics. Bam Yang Gang is a song with Alternate Indie with a spackle of waltz becomes an enchanting song that chants about longing and unfulfilled cravings, one delight one longs to savor which are missed in relationships and then leads to their ultimate end.

