KCON LA 2024: SHINee’s Taemin, ENHYPEN, BIBI, ZEROBASEONE, and more K-pop acts announced as first lineup of performers

KCON LA 2024 has finally announced the first lineup of K-pop acts that will set the stage ablaze. From soloists like BIBI, and Zico to leading K-pop groups like ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, TWS, and more, this year’s KCON LA is gearing up to witness electrifying performances that will go down in history.

ENHYPNE, BIBI, P1Harmony, and more K-pop acts ready to set KCON LA 2024 stage on fire

On June 4, after a long wait, KCON LA 2024 unveiled its star-studded first performers lineup. On July 26, soloist BIBI, P1Harmony, and SHINee’s Taemin will inaugurate the event with M Countdown concerts.

On the same day, P1harmony along with ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) will meet the fans K-CON Stage. For day one inside conventions like Meet & Greet will be attended by NMIXX and ZB1, while DXMON will be present at the Showcase stage.

Day 2 on July 27 will present exciting M Countdown performances by ENHYPEN, NMIXX, and TWS. SISTAR19’s Hyolyn will take over the KCON Stage followed by NMIXX. Meet & Greet and Showcase stages will be attended respectively by P1harmony and CRAXY.

Lastly, on July 28, rapper Zico will set the M Countdown stage on fire, while ZB1 once again meets the fans. The final day’s bonus performance will be by the I-LAND 2 contestants.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for the KCON stage, Meet & Greet, and Showcase, A.C.E, TWS, Hyolyn, and popular OST singer Issac Hong will showcase their talents.

Check the detailed list of KCON LA 2024 first performers lineup:

More details about KCON LA 2024

KCON LA 2024 will be held at Crypto.com Arena, LA Convention Center, Gilbert Lindsay Plaza. Starting on July 26, the three-day-long event will conclude on July 28.

For tickets, the KCON Express pre-sale will begin on July 7, at 4 p.m. PDT (4:30 a.m. IST), while the general sale will start on July 10, at the same time. More ticketing details will soon be revealed by KCON USA.

They also confirmed that four more concert stages and performers will soon be announced, igniting excitement. However, the schedule and performers' lineup might be altered or canceled under unexpected circumstances.

The whole event will be broadcast live on KCON official and Mnet K-pop YouTube channels.

Are you ready for KCON LA 2024?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: All BTS FESTA songs released from 2014 to 2024 marking group’s debut anniversary each year; Never Let Go, Take Two, and more