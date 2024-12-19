IU wins 30 million KRW lawsuit against accuser over false plagiarism claims; Know more

Great news for Uaenas! IU has finally won the lawsuit she filed against an individual who falsely accused her of copyright infringements in six of her songs. The accuser has been ordered by the court to pay the singer a whopping sum of 30 million KRW. This ruling comes more than a year after the K-pop idol began her legal battle against the person.

According to updates on December 19, the Seoul Central District Court's 29th Civil Division held a sentencing hearing for the lawsuit IU filed against an individual. The court ruled in her favor and ordered defendant A to pay 30 million KRW in damages for falsely accusing the singer of plagiarism.

The caste began in May 2023, when the individual accused the K-pop soloist of copyright infringement in six of her songs including Celebrity, The Red Shoes, Good Day, Bbibbi, and more. The singer personally participated in the composition of only one of these six tracks and produced the other. Therefore, the claims effectively became defamatory. The police launched an investigation into the matter and dismissed defendant A's claims in August 2023. A month later, IU, with the help of her agency and legal team, filed a damages lawsuit against the accuser.

According to the reports, defendant A, who is currently residing in the United States, did not appear at the first hearing held in July 2024. Despite the efforts of the soloist's legal team, the person remained unresponsive. Then the court accepted IU's request to proceed with the trial being conducted by a public notice. It is a system in which the relevant documents are kept at the court as the addresses of the parties are unknown or delivery becomes impossible. The reason is also posted on the bulletin board so it is considered that the content has been delivered to the parties.

However, even before the sentencing on December 18, the whereabouts of defendant A were unknown, so the court had no choice but to rule in favor of IU based on the claims and evidence submitted.

Apart from this lawsuit, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment has taken legal action against 180 individuals in many cases including but not limited to cyberbullying, false accusations of plagiarism, production and circulation of deepfake content, and more.

