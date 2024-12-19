Jungkook surprise live: BTS member gives new house tour; sings Queen of Tears OST, Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT and more

ARMYs have been eagerly waiting all year to get a real-time glimpse of their favorite golden maknae. Finally, on December 18, after a long wait, BTS' Jungkook came live on Weverse. He surprised fans with covers of various popular songs such as BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT, Queen of Tears OST, ILLIT's Magentic, and more. He also gave a tour of his new house.

This was Jungkook's first live of 2024 since he has been busy completing his mandatory military enlistment. During the live stream on December 18, the BTS member interacted with the fans. He confirmed that he had moved houses and finally gave a tour. At the same time, he requested fans not to visit his new home or send any gifts.

The highlight of the live was definitely his karaoke night. The K-pop idol surprised fans with the covers of many songs. Sometimes he chose the tracks himself while also taking requests from ARMYs.

On this day, Jugkoook showed off his diverse vocal skills by covering BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT, bandmate V's Winter Ahead, ILLIT's Magnetic, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's Die With a Smile, BIGBANG's G-Dragon's WHO YOU?, HOME SWEET HOME, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's To.X, Queen of Tears OST Love You With All My Heart by Crush, and more songs.

He also sang his own songs like 3D, Too Sad to Dance, Still With You, Standing Next to You, and Yes or No.

During the live, Jungkook revealed that he is eagerly waiting to be discharged from his mandatory military service and then plan for a comeback next year. When asked about his current status in the army, the BTS member revealed that his current rank is Corporal. He thinks he is in line for a promotion to become a sergeant. He added that he tried his best to stay fit as he had planned beforehand, and he would hold a live talk to ARMYs during the leave.

Meanwhile, Jungkook began his mandatory military service back in December 2023. He is scheduled to be discharged in June 2025, when he will reunite with the remaining BTS members for a group comeback.

