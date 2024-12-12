'J-Hope gave me...': Crush reveals BTS member surprised him with expensive gift; recalls Rush Hour as 'most memorable collab'

Crush recently discussed his 2022 collaboration with BTS' J-Hope, Rush Hour. Recalling the filming days, he revealed that the K-pop idol learned the choreography within 30 minutes. "Most memorable", Crush couldn't help but describe the song as one of his favorite collaborations, kickstarting his friendship with J-Hope.

Recently, Crush appeared on MBC Radio Star, where he talked about partnering up with J-Hope for Rush Hour. He said that although he has collaborated with many artists over the years, this is still the most memorable one for him. The rapper revealed that he gifted him a custom microphone bedazzled with Swarovski crystals when he attended the BTS member's sister's wedding. The Radio Star hosts' jaws dropped after hearing about the expensive gift. They couldn't help but appreciate the rapper duo's friendship, especially when Crush revealed that ever since he has been using the mic in his concerts.

"I was so nervous because he is a world star, but..." the rapper also revealed that despite his stature, the BTS member kept on saying that he could do better during the recording of Rush Hour. Crush was touched by his dedication and hard work. In addition, he was shocked to see that it took only 30 minutes for J-Hope to learn the dance choreography.

Truly, the BTS member is not only talented and kind, but his passion for music and dance is extremely inspiring.

Watch the video here:

Crush and J-Hope collaborated for a 2022 track titled Rush Hour. The song uses the metaphor of fans queuing up to see their favorite artists which causes traffic jams, to describe life. Needless to say, this iconic collaboration ranked high on music charts, and the music video currently has a whopping 59 million views.

Watch their collaboration here:

Meanwhile, J-Hope was discharged from the military on October 17. Following that, he has been keeping busy with his solo activities. Fans are also looking forward to a new album for him, following the success of his early 2024 release HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1. On the other hand, Crush recently made his comeback in November with his third album WONDEREGO.

