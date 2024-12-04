'Handsome even in random pic': BTS' J-Hope shares candid birthday wish for Jin; Latter writes 'thank you' message

BTS’ eldest member, Jin, has just turned 32, and the celebrations are filled with warmth, love, and playful moments from his bandmates, especially from J-Hope. To mark the special occasion, J-Hope took to social media with a delightful surprise that had ARMY reminiscing about some of their most iconic memories.

J-Hope, known for his fun and energetic personality, made Jin’s birthday even more memorable by sharing a series of throwback pictures and videos that took fans on a nostalgia trip. One of the standout moments was a picture of the two of them from 2018, showing their playful chemistry as the beloved 2Seok duo. The photo, posted on Instagram stories captioned, “somewhere in 2018,” captured the essence of their bond and left fans swooning over their brotherhood.

But that wasn’t all. J-Hope turned to Weverse to share more throwback content, sending ARMY into a frenzy. In one hilarious video, Jin was seen vibing to BTS' Go Go, with J-Hope cheekily captioning it, “Our hyung chooses to go rather than worry.” The playful reference to the song’s carefree lyrics perfectly encapsulated Jin’s laid-back and humorous nature. Another memorable clip featured Jin vibing wildly to So What during a studio session, reminding fans of his energetic persona and fun-loving spirit.

J-Hope also shared a candid shot of Jin during his blonde era, jokingly captioning it, "Even when he takes random shots, hyung is still handsome." This simple yet affectionate moment had fans flooded with comments, reflecting on how Jin manages to look stunning even in the most casual of moments.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy himself, Jin, didn’t hold back his gratitude for ARMY. Taking to Weverse, he posted a heartfelt message: "Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday. I hope you all have a wonderful day, and please stay warm and be careful not to catch a cold in this chilly weather!"

Advertisement

Adding to the excitement, Jin’s upcoming RUN JIN episodes have hinted at an eagerly awaited reunion with J-Hope, sparking anticipation as fans eagerly await the 2Seok duo’s next adventure together. With Jin keeping his playful promise to “kidnap Hobi,” the joy of their bond continues to enthrall ARMYs worldwide.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin announces return of fan-favorite RUN JIN; teases successful 'kidnapping' of J-Hope; WATCH