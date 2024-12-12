Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, Cho Seung Woo CONFIRMED to lead occult period drama East Palace by Bulgasal: Immortal Souls writers

Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, and Cho Seung Woo are confirmed to lead the upcoming occult historical drama East Palace. The trio recently attended the script reading session, raising anticipation with their synergy. The drama is now slated to premiere in 2025.

On December 12, Netflix confirmed that Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, and Cho Seung Woo will lead the upcoming drama East Palace (working title). The production unveiled a few photos from the script reading session, where each of the actors can be seen completely immersed in their characters.

East Palace will unfold a never-before-seen world of ghosts and spirits in the backdrop of a dynasty. Nam Joo Hyuk is set to appear as Gu Cheon, a powerful person who harbors the ability to kill ghosts with his sword. He infiltrates the palace to find out about a mysterious incident that happened between the royal family. During his journey, he comes face to face with an unimaginable dark world that changes him.

Nam Joo Hyuk is known for his organic performances in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Vigilante, Start-Up, and more. So there's a lot of expectation for his upcoming TV comeback.

Roh Yoon Seo, known for Our Blues, Crash Course in Romance, and more, will accompany him as court lady Saeng Gang. Just like Gu Cheon, she also has a special ability to hear ghosts, which she has considered a curse her entire life. To unveil the secrets of the royal family, she joins hands with him on a perilous expedition.

Lastly, Divorce Attorney Shin fame Cho Seung Woo will embody the role of the King, who secretly asks for Gu Cheon's help to unearth the curse that has been lurking in the palace. Fans are now extremely looking forward to witnessing this trio as a dream team on an adrenaline-rushing journey in East Palace.

Adding to the excitement, the work is being helmed by director Choi Jung Gyu, known for The Devil Judge. The screenplay has been written by writers Kwon Sa Ra and Seo Jae Won, celebrated for Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.

East Palace will premiere on Netflix in 2025.