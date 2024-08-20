When J-Hope gave tribute to BTS’ MIC Drop, Boy With Luv, and more hits in Crush’s Rush Hour choreography

J-Hope is the main dancer of BTS, and rightfully so. His passion for dance shows in everything he does. His latest album, Hope on the Street Vol. 1, further showcases his outstanding skills, where he has choreographed many moves himself. But did you know that 2 years ago, he paid tribute to BTS through his choreography for Crush’s Rush Hour?

Back on September 22, 2022, J-Hope was featured on popular rapper Crush’s track Rush Hour. The song instantly went viral, thanks to the BTS members’s feature and the addictive chorus by the solo rapper.

However, hawkeyed ARMYs quickly noticed that many of J-Hope’s dance moves resembled his group’s choreographies for past hits. After a detailed analysis, fans concluded that he gave BTS a shoutout by referencing many songs’ choreography in Rush Hour.

Among those are the septet’s 2014 track Just One Day, 2017 hit MIC Drop, B-side GO GO, and 2019’s Boy With Luv feat. Halsey. In addition, he also referenced his own song, Chicken Noodle Soup, and Jin’s Super Tuna in Rush Hour choreography.

Rush Hour is a 2022 track by solo rapper Crush and BTS’ J-Hope, marking an iconic collaboration. What’s the song about? Well, riding to the top of the charts, of course. Apart from that, the hip-hop track talks about how fans queue up to see the artists like a traffic jam.

Talking about his partnership with J-Hope, the rapper once said in an interview that they wanted to create a song together for so long. Needless to say, the epic collaboration became an instant hit, garnering millions of views on YouTube.

Watch Rush Hour MV here:

On the work front, J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, which he enlisted in on April 18, 2023. After completing his 18 months in the army, the K-pop idol is now gearing up to be discharged on October 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, in March, J-Hope released a new extended play, Hope on the Street Vol. 1, and a docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET, which captured his passion for dancing. For this project, he visited many cities worldwide, including his hometown, Gwangju, to meet street dancers and capture a realistic image of their passion.

