'J-Hope street': BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun expresses pride over BTS rapper's influence in new clip; Watch

BOYNEXTDOOR member Jaehyun, who is known for his rapping abilities and bubbly nature, recently expressed his pride over BTS rapper J-Hope’s influence. In a new clip, Jaehyun expressed awe over “J-Hope Street” in the BTS rapper’s hometown. BOYNEXTDOOR recently made a comeback and has been promoting the new album.

On September 10, 2024, KST, BOYNEXTDOOR members appeared as guests on the popular talk show The K-star Next Door season 4, hosted by Jonathan.

During the show, Jonathan shared how Taesan’s grandfather’s hometown had displayed big banners celebrating his debut in BOYNEXTDOOR. As they were discussing, Jonathan played with it and said when he goes to his neighborhood, everybody gathers while making BND members laugh.

He added that his school teachers gather everyone whenever he visits when Jaehyun noted “Dongsung High” in Gwangju.

Jaehyun then expressed his pride over the fact that if you go to Gwangju, “there is J-Hope Street.” Interestingly, J-Hope and Jonathan share the same hometown, Gwanju. Since it's the BTS rapper’s hometown, they have named a street after him. He added there is a lot of stuff there.

Jaehyun thus proved he was a true BTS ARMY supporter who was proud of the boy band’s achievements.

Jonathan jokingly said that Jaehyun was “mean” to compare him to J-Hope. Jonathan then said if they bring up J-Hope, what can he ever say, which made BOYNEXTDOOR members laugh at his reply as he announced, “I love BTS.”

Check out BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun expressing awe over “J-Hope Street” here:

Watch the full interview of BOYNEXTDOOR here:

BOYNEXTDOOR is a rookie boy group that marked its debut on May 30, 2023, with the single album WHO! They followed it with the second part of their First Love trilogy, their first EP WHY.. on September 4, 2023. The album marked the group’s debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

BOYNEXTDOOR consists of six members, namely Jaehyun, Taesan, Sungho, Riwoo, Leehan, and Woonhak. The group released their second EP HOW? on April 15, 2024, while they made their Japanese debut earlier this year in July with the single AND.

They recently made a comeback with the release of their third EP 19.99 on September 9, 2024, alongside a flirty and retro music video lead track for the lead track Nice Guy.

