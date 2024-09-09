BOYNEXTDOOR blend retro and GenZ vibes, takes fans on a flirty ride in new comeback music video for Nice Guy; WATCH

BOYNEXTDOOR is back with their latest comeback, Nice Guy, the title track from their third EP 19.99. Released on September 9, 2024, the music video takes fans on a nostalgic journey, capturing the essence of a fun, carefree ride through youthful charm and vibrant energy. In a playful twist, the members don the roles of pizza shop employees, delivering slices of joy along with their irresistible charisma.

Set against a retro backdrop, the music video for Nice Guy exudes a lively, uplifting vibe, as BOYNEXTDOOR members tackle their first-ever part-time jobs with gusto. With a spring in their step and smiles that light up the screen, they take to the streets, saving a pedestrian from a stumble, winking at the camera, and executing quirky, flirty gestures. The groovy music video enriched with a dynamic blend of bass and brass, compliments the track that is both upbeat and sophisticated, setting the perfect stage for their youthful exuberance.

Watch the music video for Nice Guy here;

Nice Guy stands out as a celebration of the ‘justified confidence’ that comes with being 19.99 years old, right on the brink of turning 20. Written and composed by members Myung Jaehyun, Taesan, and Woonhak, the song’s carefree lyrics reflect the self-assuredness and self-love of youth on the verge of adulthood. It's a playful anthem for those who believe they can win over anyone with their charisma and charm, perfectly capturing the vibrant spirit of a generation that knows its worth.

The mini-album, 19.99, dives deep into the transitional phase between adolescence and adulthood, exploring the hopes, dreams, and concerns of youth standing at the crossroads of life. With lyrics that confidently declare, “I can’t take my eyes off you” and “Look at my eyes, look at my line, my girl,” the song embodies the youthful audacity and optimism of young adults ready to conquer the world.

To kick off their comeback, BOYNEXTDOOR performed their pre-release track, Not for Parents, on SBS’ Inkigayo on September 8. Fans can look forward to the group's first-ever fan showcase at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul, engaging both in-person and online with their ever-growing audience. With the full mini-album out on September 9 at 6 PM, BOYNEXTDOOR is set to bring a fresh wave of energy and retro-inspired fun to the K-pop scene.

