No Gain No Love Ep 5-6 Review: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s workplace romance keeps it relatively realistic and fun

Name: No Gain No Love

Premiere Date: August 26, 2024

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun

Director: Kim Jeong Sik

Writer: Kim Hye Young

No. of episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Prime Video

Synopsis of No Gain No Love

No Gain No Love follows the story of Son Hae Young, played by Shin Min Ah, a calculative woman who hates losses. To secure an important promotion at her workplace, she needs to get rid of an obstacle which is changing her marital status. To get rid of it, she decides to fake marry someone who is a better choice than an honest and hardworking convenience store worker, Kim Ji Wook, played by Kim Young Dae.

However, it is not as easy as it seems; the marriage, which was supposed to be only one-day thing at the wedding party, continued more than Son Hae Young imagined. The couple had expected to happily part ways as soon as the wedding ended but fate had something fun planned.

After putting them back together in the same company, they have to keep up the facade everywhere and at every time, forcing them to be close to each other more than ever. Will their fake marriage turn into a real one?

Watch the No Gain No Love trailer here:

No Gain No Love Episode 5 and 6 Review

No Gain No Love has emerged victorious in keeping it fun and interesting when it has now successfully ended the first half of its run. Every drama seems to get slow at this point in the storyline; however, this rom-com has managed to keep it on the right pace successfully.

Advertisement

Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook’s love story has entered a new stage, which brings the trope of the workplace after the fake marriage. In lieu of basic K-drama storylines with not much new to offer, No Gain No Love has managed to even bring originality to this workplace romance plotline.

Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook’s romance in the workplace kept it relatively and surprisingly realistic, where we saw how the couple could become a beacon of various comments from their peers, gossip, and side eyes while keeping it refreshingly funny. It was a thin line to walk, to depict it realistically and make it funny, still this one had outdone itself.

Moreover, the twists about Kim Ji Wook’s real identity and the connection he has with Son Hae Young have made their love story interesting, opening doors for true love to find its way soon.

Advertisement

Shin Min Ah and Kim Jae Young’s love story, like needed, is steering the story from the front seat with perfectly timed romantic moments and entertaining.

Furthermore, the second lead couple’s romance has also taken a leap ahead while finally kickstarting their romance on a good note. The addition of new characters and new bromances with Kim Young Dae has been the perfect addition.

The fun and eye-catching animated effects have made a return, and we are loving it as it flows perfectly with the fast-paced story.

How were the acting performances in No Gain No Love Ep 5 and 6?

Shin Min Ah, as always, was the highlight of No Gain No Love with her sweet and charismatic screen presence and perfect comic timing. One might think that Shin Min Ah was born to play Son Hae Young, as she has embodied her flawlessly. Her way of portraying the anxiety and new feelings her character is feeling has won hearts this time too!

Advertisement

Kim Young Dae has changed drastically to emerge as one of the perfect rom-com male leads of the year. He delivers Kim Ji Wook’s simplicity, charm, handsomeness, and feelings toward Son Hae Young with excellence.

In the new episodes, Kim Young Dae’s portrayal of Kim Ji Wook stole the show, as did his dialogue, “Don’t cross the line; she is my wife.” His appealing personality and cheeky responses to Hae Young not only managed to make space in her heart, it undoubtedly did in ours as well.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s chemistry has been moving ahead to perfection with every passing minute, and it has kept us on our toes, leaving us wanting more at every point.

Finally, Lee Sang Yi came as a big surprise, fitting in his Bok Gyu Hyun persona with finesse. While his chemistry with Han Ji Hyun’s Nam Ja Yeon is like opening a delightful box of chocolates, which we just don’t want to close.

Han Ji Hyun especially shined this week, as she brought complex emotions from her past, highlighting PTSD realistically without any filters.

What can be expected in No Gain No Love’s next episodes?

Advertisement

No Gain No Love has now completed the first half of its run, and now with only 6 episodes left in its run, we can’t help but expect bigger things and excellent execution. The drama has been winning the game of romantic comedies by bringing a new dawn in the genre, much to our surprise, and we’d like it to continue.

Now that Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook are needed to continue their fake marriage facade everywhere, we can expect much more romance and growth in their story in the next episodes. While the truth about Kim Ji Wook’s parentage might bring blows to the lover’s dream castle with Bok Gyu Hyun getting caught in it for obvious reasons.

On the other hand, Bok Gyu Hyun and Nam Ja Yeon’s romance can be expected to move ahead as they understand each other better and finally take it to the next step. However, we can’t help but wish their love story finally kicked into second gear.

In conclusion, No Gain No Love this week triumphed in keeping it romantic and funny, and as viewers, we can’t wait for Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s romance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: No Gain No Love Ep 3-4 Review: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s romance advances after Byeon Woo Seok’s intervention