BOYNEXTDOOR records 810K pre-order sales for third mini-album 19.99, surpassing second EP HOW

BOYNEXTDOOR made their official comeback on September 9 with their third mini-album 19.99. With the impressive stock pre-orders, the group has managed to smash their previously set record. According to sources, this new EP has managed to amass 810K pre-sales, surpassing their second mini-album HOW?.

According to Sports Kyunghyang’s report, BOYNEXTDOOR is not far away from 1 million pre-order sales for their next release. Their album distributor YG PLUS revealed that final pre-orders for the group’s latest mini-album 19.99 have been tallied as 815,225 copies as of September 6 afternoon.

With this, the rookie boy band has witnessed approximately a 42% increase from their second EP HOW?, which managed to amass 571,600 stock pre-orders.

These impressive pre-order sales are a result of their rising popularity among the young generations. Since their debut in 2023, the group has had significant growth, while also expanding their fandom.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s official YouTube channel and Weverse fan community recently exceeded the 1 million mark, while their social media handles also boast a significant number of followers.

Meanwhile, On September 9, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), BOYNEXTDOOR made their official comeback with their third mini-album 19.99. It’s an autobiographical EP that captures the members’ stories of youth. In particular, the name signifies their transition between 19 and 20 years, narrating a relatable story for their listeners.

The EP features a total of seven songs including the title track Nice Guy and its English version, Dangerous, Gonna Be A Rock, SKIT, 20, and Call Me. Dangerous was released on September 2 as the pre-release single for this EP.

Unveiling their album, the group released a music video for the title song, showcasing a confident side in line with the theme of Nice Guy.

Watch their music video for Nice Guy here:

BOYNEXTDOOR is a rookie boy band formed by KOZ Entertainment. On May 30, 2023, the group debuted with their single album WHO. The six-piece K-pop group’s lineup consists of Jaehyun, Leehan, Taesan, Woonhak, Sungho, and Riwoo

Apart from their original discography, the group also recently released an OST track for JTBC drama Miss Night and Day

