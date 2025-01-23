Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin get confirmed as leads for upcoming romance K-drama Shouldn’t Have Kissed

Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin have been in the talks of starring as the leads for an upcoming K-drama and it has finally been confirmed. The duo will star as the main couple in the romance series Shouldn’t Have Kissed. The plot of the story follows the heartwarming love story of two individuals.

On January 23, 2025, the production team, SBS, of the upcoming K-drama Shouldn't Have Kissed, confirmed the leading cast. Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin have been decided to lead the romance series and filming will be starting soon. The plot of the show follows the journey of a single woman who takes on a bold and unconventional approach to improve her prospects. To secure a much-needed job, she pretends to be a married mother, crafting an entirely new identity. As she navigates the challenges of maintaining her facade, an unexpected romance blossoms when a team leader finds himself drawn to her.

The drama is brought to life by director Kim Jae Hyun, known for his work on One Dollar Lawyer, and the writing team of Ha Yoon Ah and Tae Kyung Min, celebrated for their engaging storytelling in Mystic Pop-up Bar.

Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyuk, a talented team leader at a baby products company, heading the specialized Mother TF team. With a sharp mind, steady decision-making, and relentless determination, he excels in his professional life. However, his emotional world is thrown into turmoil when he finds himself caught between the pain of an impossible love with a mysterious woman, Go Da Rim, who vanishes following a kiss that changes everything.

Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, a resourceful single woman who adopts the guise of a married mother to secure a position on the Mother TF team. Her primary focus is on achieving a stable, full-time job to provide for her family. Yet, her carefully planned goals begin to blur as her feelings for Gong Ji Hyuk grow, creating a conflict between her heart and her responsibilities.

