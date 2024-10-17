Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin in talks to lead romance drama Shouldn’t Have Kissed by Mystic Pop-Up Bar writer; Report

Fans, are you ready? Because Jang Ki Yong might have just bagged his next K-drama role. As per the latest updates, he is currently in talks to lead Shouldn’t Have Kissed, penned by the writer of Mystic Pop-up Bar. If confirmed, he will be seen acting alongside My Dearest actress Ahn Eun Jin.

According to a Korean media outlet’s report on October 17, Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin have been cast as the male and female leads for the upcoming romance drama Shouldn’t Have Kissed.

The drama will depict a unique love story between a single woman who pretends to be a mother to make a living and her team leader. Jang Ki Yong will likely take on the role of Gong Ji Hyeok, the team leader who falls head over heels for Go Da Rim, to be played by Ahn Eun Jin.

He is a character who has attained much success using his intelligence, collinear judgment, and passionate execution. However, things change when he falls for the ‘married’ woman. Gong Ji Hyeok is expected to add thrill and excitement to the story as he struggles between inevitable love and impossible love.

On the other hand, Go Da Rim pretends to be married with a child in order to keep her job. Will she ever come clean to her team leader? The drama will unfold that mystery.

The screenplay for Shouldn’t Have Kissed has been penned by Ha Yoon Ah, known for Mystic Pop-up Bar. On the other hand, PD Kim Jae Hyun who directed One Dollar Lawyer, will helm this romance drama, which is now slated to air in 2025.

Earlier this year, Jang Ki Yong gained widespread popularity for his incredible performance in The Atypical Family. He is also known for My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Now, We Are Breaking Up, My Mister, Search: WWW, Confession Couple, and more popular dramas.

On the other hand, Ahn Eun Jin is known for her unique screen presence, which she has shown in My Dearest, Goodbye Earth, Hospital Playlist, Strangers from Hell, The Good Bad Mother, and more dramas.

