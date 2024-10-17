A decade of Misaeng: Incomplete Life; 5 lessons we learned about corporate life from Lee Sung Min, Im Siwan's office drama

Misaeng: Incomplete Life is a beautifully done story. Measured and contemplative at some points, but ultimately inspiring and uplifting. Starring Im Siwan, Lee Sung Min, Kang So Ra, and more talented actors, this underrated drama has many lessons about corporate life. Released on October 17, 2014, the drama completes 10 years today.

5 lessons about corporate world we learned from Misaeng: Incomplete Life

This slice-of-life drama depicts the story of a frustrated employee Jang Geu Rae (played by Im Siwan) who is trying his all to get out of the cruel corporate life, he has been trapped in. With only a diploma, wit, and a meticulous Go game strategy, he takes a chance at reforming his life.

Through Jang Geu Rae’s incredible journey, we can learn many lessons about corporate life and how to endure the sometimes unhealthy work culture until it’s time to get out of it.

1. Never such a thing as a bad move

Jang Geu Rae dreamed of becoming a professional Go game player but ended up becoming a corporate employee. There are a few things we can learn from his game principles. First of all, he teaches us that no move is a bad move. It only ends up hurting when we fail to see the intention behind it, so let us be mindful before taking a step.

2. Be clever

Throughout Misaeng, viewers understand the power a cleaver move has on your life. Specifically, in a corporate space, where workplace politics moves the day, it’s important to learn how to find your place. Jang Geu Rae taught us that it’s only possible if you know your clever move, only then will you be able to land your breakthrough.

3. The power of courage

Courage is a term seldom misunderstood. In Episode 9, Jang Geu Rae and his team face a huge setback at the office. After a drinking session with his colleagues, he comes back home exhausted and frustrated. From the drawer, he brings out his Go game guide. Opening a page, he reads out a highlighted part, “Courage isn’t just jumping into a dangerous place. Being able to turn away from the path that makes you jump down requires courage too.” Honestly, this is by far the most important lesson from Misaeng. Courage is one of the biggest weapons in our life and it’s necessary that we put it to use in the right way.

4. Endurance

Life is not always sunshine and rainbows - most of us adults living their life from 9 to 5, are already aware of this unfortunate truth. There are days when we don’t want to wake up and go to work. For many of us, the office is a place filled with fear, humiliation, doubts, and so many more negative emotions. However, through Miseang, we learned that endurance is important. We must hold out and strategically move out of a difficult situation before giving in to our intrusive thoughts. After all, life is just a Go game.

4. Don’t be afraid of your new beginning

Jang Geu Rae has been fighting to break out of the toxic corporate space for as long as he wanted to. In our life, a lot of us are like him. After a long battle, when the victory comes, we become overwhelmed. At first, we feel happy at first but the doubts cloud our minds. Misaeng taught us to welcome the new beginning with open arms. When the time comes to leave what we wished for so long, we should not be afraid, as the future holds great things for us.

5. Life is incomplete

The drama’s name has it all: Misaeng: Incomplete Life. Throughout the whole journey of the protagonist and other characters, the series reminds us again and again, that life will always feel incomplete no matter what we accomplish and how much. Rather than, fixating or making it perfect, we should embrace the flaws. We should focus on ‘it is better than it was yesterday’ and even when it is not, let us remind ourselves that it will get better. So, it is okay to not be okay when something goes wrong in your workspace. We don’t need to put a smile on our faces all the time.

Apart from these amazing corporate life lessons, Misaeng: Incomplete Life also taught us to speak up when needed. If we don’t, people will always find a way to keep us silent. Through comedy, satire, and a realistic portrayal of the work culture, this slice-of-life drama taught many things that are still relatable if not more, 10 years later.

Misaeng: Incomplete Life is a rare hidden gem that all K-drama lovers should watch at least once.

