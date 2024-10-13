Go Back Couple turns 7: Dissecting how Jang Na Ra, Son Hu Jun, Jang Ki Yong starrer explores emotions and hardships of relationships

Go Back Couple (also known as Confession Couple and Couple on Backtrack) revolves around a married couple who has been having a rough time with life. Slowly the love between them also dried out. One day they are transported back into time and given another chance at life. It stars Jang Na Ra, Son Ho Jun, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Yi Kyung and more.

The story is adapted from the webtoon Do it One More Time written by Miti and illustrated by Gugu. The project was directed by Ha Byung Hoon who is known for The Sound of Your Heart and Death's Game. The screenplay was written by Kwon Hye Joo and Im Yeon Soo.

As the drama turns 7, here are 5 ways how the drama explores the complexities of relationships.

Life after wedding and children

Go Back Couple portrays life after marriage and children by highlighting the struggles of Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo, a married couple who feel trapped in their mundane, exhausting daily lives. With the stress of raising children, financial burdens, and the emotional distance that has developed between them, they reach a breaking point and decide to divorce.

The drama shows their experience as they reflect on their relationship, the challenges they face as parents, and how their love changes over time. The drama offers a heartfelt exploration of the pressures, misunderstandings, and sacrifices in marriage and parenthood.

Jealousy and insecurity

The drama portrays jealousy and insecurity through the evolving dynamics between Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo after they time-travel back to their younger selves. As they experience their youth again, they begin to interact with potential new romantic interests, sparking feelings of jealousy. Ban Do feels insecure when he sees Jin Joo growing closer to Nam Gil, a charismatic college senior, while Jin Joo becomes jealous when Ban Do reconnects with Seo Young, a girl from his past.

These moments of jealousy highlight the couple's unresolved emotions, and miscommunicated feelings, reflecting how their insecurities—about love, self-worth, and their failed marriage—play a significant role in their relationship breakdown.

Initial flutters and attraction

Go Back Couple portrays first love through Ma Jin Joo’s interactions with Jung Nam Gil, her charming senior during their university days. As Jin Joo and her husband Choi Ban Do travel back in time, she relives the excitement and innocence of her first love. The show contrasts youthful romance with the complexities of adult relationships, highlighting how first love shapes them, but mature love is what ultimately endures.

The drama also shows how love slowly changes over time.

Fights and doubts

The drama highlights the changing nature of relationships and shows the struggles in Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo's marriage by showcasing their frequent fights and growing doubts. Over time, the pressures of parenting, financial stress, and miscommunication lead to arguments and resentment. By traveling back to their younger selves, they revisit the unresolved issues that caused their misunderstandings, offering a chance to reflect on their relationship and the reasons they drifted apart.

Happy ever after?

Go Back Couple challenges the idea of "happily ever after" by portraying the complexities of marriage beyond the fairy-tale romance. Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo’s relationship deteriorates after years of routine, stress, and unresolved conflicts. The drama questions whether love alone is enough to sustain happiness as the couple travels back in time, revisiting their choices and reflecting on whether they truly made the right decision in getting married.

