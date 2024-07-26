Jay Park releases star-studded music video for Xtra McNasty featuring Jessi, Awich, MILLI, and more; WATCH

Jay Park has just dropped the vibrant music video for Xtra McNasty, featuring a star-studded lineup including Jessi, Awich, MILLI, Ramengvrl, Lil Cherry, MIRANI, Maliibu Miitch, and CAMO. This track, a follow-up to his hit McNasty, brings a fresh burst of energy with its lively collaboration and explicit, food-themed lyrics.

On July 26, Jay Park unleashed the highly anticipated music video for Xtra McNasty, a vibrant sequel to his earlier track McNasty. This new release brings together an impressive roster of global rap talent, including Jessi, Awich, MILLI, Ramengvrl, Lil Cherry, MIRANI, Maliibu Miitch, and CAMO. The music video is a high-energy spectacle featuring all the featured artists, each bringing their unique flair to the project.

Watch the star-studded music video for Jay Park’s Xtra McNasty here;

Xtra McNasty, which follows the success of McNasty, continues the track's playful theme, blending explicit content with a food-inspired twist. The collaboration with eight diverse artists amplifies the song's dynamic appeal, ensuring it resonates across various music scenes.

Jay Park has also embraced innovative promotional strategies for the release, including opening an OnlyFans account to further engage with fans and promote the single. The track's lively and eclectic mix of styles promises to make Xtra McNasty a standout hit, showcasing Jay Park's knack for blending provocative themes with infectious beats.

More about Jay Park’s latest activities

Earlier, on July 10, Jay Park stirred excitement by releasing a teaser for his solo fan meeting, Jay Park Season 3: Dedicated 2 U. The charming self-camera video shows Jay Park holding flowers with a playful grin, setting a romantic tone for the event.

Scheduled for August 10-11 at Yeongdeungpo Myung Hwa Live Hall in Seoul, this fan meeting is Jay Park’s first solo gathering in about 11 years, following the 2013 Jay Effect Unity Meeting. Tickets will be available for reservation starting July 11 at 8 PM KST.

Recently, Jay Park has been active with singles like Your/My, Taxi Blurr, and McNasty, and is gearing up for a music-focused year with special performances and engaging talks for his fans.

