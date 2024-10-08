Jeon Somi’s Fast Forward hits 100 million Spotify streams, becoming her 5th track to do so after DUM DUMB, XOXO, more

Jeon Somi continues to prove herself as a star K-pop soloist with her consistent achievements. The singer recently made her summer comeback with a vibrant track Ice Cream, which has received exceptional praise from fans. Now, her 2023 track Fast Forward has managed to achieve 100 million Spotify streams, further solidifying her position in the realm of K-pop.

According to updates on October 7, Jeon Somi’s Fast Forward now has around 100,019,393 streams on Spotify with an average daily of 88,265 streams. Released on August 7, 2023, the track managed to achieve the feat approximately after 1 year and 2 months.

Meanwhile, this marks her 5th 100 million streams on the platform. Her previous hits like DUMB DUMB, XOXO, What You Waiting For, and Birthday, all have reached the milestone on Spotify.

Congratulations Jeon Somi!

Back on August 7, 2023, Fast Forward was released as the lead single for her first mini-album GAME PLAN. With a fashionable euro dance sound, Somi returned with another banger and a better-than-ever one. The fun and energetic dance track mixes Ibiza club-style DJ sounds and electropop to create something that was bound to climb high on the music charts. The song’s dynamic pre-chorus is the key part as it acts like a mini climax.

Although the song was different in many ways from Somi’s previous releases, it still had that Teddy-produced templates, just in a reinvented way. In particular, the hook dance step as shown in the music video earned quite the popularity. As the singer launched a dance challenge for the same, it took over the social media world by storm with many fans participating.

Watch the music video for Fast Forward here:

Meanwhile, after a year, Jeon Somi made her highly-anticipated comeback with Ice Cream. The vibrant song was released as a quirky summer special single. Before its release, there was debate about the title’s similarity with BLACKPINK, and Selena Gomez’s collaborative track, Somi proved she isn’t one to ‘copy’ other artists.

In particular, the music video for Ice Cream also featured fan-favorite K-drama heartthrob Park Seo Joon, contributing to its commercial success.

