Jeon Somi's MV for single Ice Cream features Park Seo Joon in most surprising avatar; Find out what it is

Jeon Somi has finally unveiled the music video for her comeback single Ice Cream. The vibrant and summery concept has been well executed through each frame. Bonus, Park Seo Joon’s surprise feature, which no one expected. The actor elevated the whole concept with his smooth entry as Mr. Ice Cream.

On August 2, at 12 P.M. KST (8:30 A.M. IST), Somi made her highly-anticipated comeback with a new single Ice Cream accompanied by its colorful music video. In the MV, Park Seo Joon’s sudden appearance took fans by surprise. No one was expecting him to feature in the video as Mr. Ice Cream.

While driving a vintage Monterey, the K-drama heartthrob entered the scene. Geared up in a full suit, the actor flaunted his neat and clean charm that never fails to melt fans’ hearts.

As Somi demonstrates her vocal prowess, sits outside Mr. Ice Cream, looking at the flyer for the soloist’s new ice cream shop. Occasionally, he also sings along to the lyrics, “Ah Yeah, Ah Yeah."

Park Seo Joon's surprise cameo and Jeon Somi’s unique vocal tone combined with exciting tempo and power-injecting bass sounds made this pop dance track an instant fan favorite.

Watch Somi’s music video for Ice Cream here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, excitement is in the air as this marks Somi’s return with new music after a year. Her last album GAME PLAN arrived on August 7, 2023, accompanied by the title track Fast Forward, which became a hit.

Jeon Somi is known for producing quality pop dance tracks that stay on the music charts for weeks and in fans’ hearts forever. With her debut solo album Birthday and 1st full album XOXO, the former I.O.I member witnessed massive commercial success.

At the same time, tracks like DUMB DUMB, What You Waiting For, BIRTHDAY, XOXO, and Anymore contributed to her thriving solo career. Now, all eyes are on whether her new single Ice Cream will be able to keep up with her success standard.

Meanwhile, earlier there were some debates about the name of her new song which is the same as BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s 2020 collaboration. Many even accused the soloist of ‘copying’ the four-piece K-pop ensemble. But with Somi’s Ice Cream sounding nothing like the quartet’s, the debate has been laid to rest.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SECRET’s Jun Hyosung in talks for first film lead role in Bound to be a Devil, based on real-life Busan case; Report