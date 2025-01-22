Jeon Yeo Been talks about bond with Song Hye Kyo; reveals taking first photobooth PICS with Dark Nuns co-star

Dark Nuns' Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been appeared in the latest episode of Song Eun Yi and Kim Sook's variety show Manager Sisters. The two of them loosen up and answer candid questions following the special premiere of their upcoming occult film. The episode aired on January 22 at 7 pm KST. It also marked the on-screen reunion of Song Hye Kyo with host Song Eun Yi after 20 years.

In the episode, Jeon Yeo Been talked about her bond with Dark Nuns co-star Song Hye Kyo, revealing taking pictures with her after the end of filming of the horror thriller movie. Taking photos with co-stars might sound like a very ordinary occurrence, but it was special for Jeon Yeo Been because it was the first time she took a four-cut photobooth shot. She revealed, "The first four cuts of my life were taken with Song Hye Kyo." Jeon Yeo Been has been very vocal about her joy in being able to share a screen with The Glory star. It showed her deep reverence and love towards the senior actress.

Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been starrer Dark Nuns is set to release on January 24 in the theaters of South Korea.

The two were asked several other candid questions in the show and were stunned at how different they were from the rest of the interviews they did. Jeon Yeo Bin exclaimed, "This is the first time I've heard such new questions." It might be one of the reasons for Song Hye Kyo's fondness for the host, Song Eun Yi. The invitation to the show gave Song Eun Yi a chance to reunite with her old friend after two decades. She recalled how good of a friend Song Hye Kyo was to her but regretted the fact that they had somehow lost touch long back.

She also talked about texting Song Hye Kyo about her performance after watching The Glory, and the actress responded with a text and shared her contact number with Song Eun Yi. The two of them seem very comfortable with each other, even though there's been a 20-year gap in their friendship. The episode was filled with honesty, love, and warmth.

