'Reliable younger sister...': Song Hye Kyo and Suzy share close bond despite age gap; former opens up about their friendship

Song Hye Kyo opened up about her first impression of Suzy and her bond with the Doona! actress in an interview on January 21 KST. The interview was held at a cafe in Jongno-gu, Seoul, following the special screening of her upcoming movie Dark Nuns on the same day. Suzy was among the several star attendees of the VIP screening of the horror thriller.

During the interview, Song Hye Kyo was asked to comment about her relations with Suzy. To that she replied, "We communicated (clicked) well", even though the two of them have an age gap of 13 years. The Dark Nuns actress also praised Suzy saying that, "she's very young, but she's very mature." She also opened up about how the two of them are comfortable with sharing about themselves with each other, despite Suzy debuting in the entertainment industry more than a decade later than Song Hye Kyo.

The Dark Nuns' lead started acting in 1996, whereas Suzy debuted as a K-pop idol in 2010 before trying her hands in acting a year later. Even though they have such different career pathways, they share a sisterly bond and show their support for each other openly. Suzy not only attended the VIP screening of Dark Nuns, but also posted about it in her Insagram story, tagging Song Hye Kyo. Fans gushed over their sweet sisterly bond. Song Hye Kyo even said, "She's such a reliable younger sister that I can't even tell our age difference."

Song Hye Kyo and Suzy's friendship is speculated to have begun with Song Hye Kyo's cameo shooting for the latter's upcoming rom-com with Kim Woo Bin, All the Love You Wish For. Song Hye Kyo also revealed having a good first impression about Suzy and being fond of her ever since the two met on the sets of the drama. The duo then created a buzz on social media with Song Hye Kyo sharing pictures of the two wearing matching baseball caps at a restaurant.

