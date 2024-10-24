Ji Chang Wook and Jo Woo Jin engage in high stakes cat-and-mouse hunt for truth in Gangnam B-side’s main trailer; watch

Gangnam B-Side is an upcoming South Korean crime-thriller series that is set to premiere soon. Starring Ji Chang Wook in the lead role alongside Jo Woo Jin, the series also features popular singer BIBI, adding to the star-studded cast. With the release of the main trailer, the anticipation among fans has reached new heights.

On October 24, 2024, the production team of Gangnam B-Side dropped the main trailer, showcasing the lead cast in action. The video kicks off with Ji Chang Wook’s character driving around, seemingly in search of something—or someone. Meanwhile, BIBI appears in her glamorous attire, though she seems to be hiding from someone, raising concern about her safety. Jo Woo Jin plays a hot-headed authority figure who is determined to uncover the truth behind a series of crimes and will stop at nothing to achieve his goal.

Another intriguing character is played by Ha Yoon Kyung, who portrays a young officer equally committed to catching the perpetrator. However, she remains unaware of the dangers lurking around her, adding another layer of suspense to the plot. It will be fascinating to see how the story unfolds, with a mix of drama, action, and thrills.

Additionally, the production team has released the main poster for the show, featuring Ji Chang Wook, BIBI, Jo Woo Jin, and Ha Yoon Kyung.

Set in the heart of Gangnam, a series of mysterious disappearances begins to unfold. Jae Hui, an employee at a nightclub who holds key evidence, vanishes without a trace, prompting Yun Gil Ho, a fixer in the entertainment scene, to launch a search for her. However, Gil Ho isn’t the only one on the hunt.

Detective Kang Dong U, recently demoted after exposing corruption within his ranks, is assigned to the case at the request of his superior. Meanwhile, prosecutor Min Seo Jin, favored by the chief prosecutor, also becomes involved. As club officials employ every possible tactic to find Jae Hui, the disappearances become entangled with hidden desires, revealing Gangnam’s darker, more sinister side.

In addition to Ji Chang Wook and BIBI, the cast includes Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeong Jae Kwang, Eum Moon Suk, Oh Ye Ju, Seo Tae Woong, and more. Directed by Park Noo Ri and produced by Han Jae Deok, the show is set to release on November 6, 2024.

