Ji Chang Wook confirms next project on You Quiz on the Block; to appear in Sculpture City with EXO's D.O.

Ji Chang Wook has been booked and busy in 2024, with multiple projects lined up, from K-dramas to movies. During his appearance in one of the variety shows, the actor confirmed another upcoming project with none other than EXO’s D.O. Speculations were in the air about the collaboration but the actor has finally confirmed the news for fans.

Ji Chang Wook confirms his next project with EXO's D.O.

On July 24, 2024, Ji Chang Wook made his appearance on the South Korean variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he talked about various aspects of his career. However, what caught fans’ attention was when he confirmed that he would be working with EXO’s D.O. for an upcoming project titled Sculpture City. The news took over the internet as the community was excited about the collaboration between both talented actors.

The plot of The Sculpture follows a man who lives an ordinary life. However, he falls into the abyss after an unknown individual starts to sculpt his life in a way that ends up sending him into the darkest pits of hell. Directed by Kim Chang Ju and screenwritten by Oh Sang Ho, the show is speculated to have a late 2024 release.

Ji Chang Wook's future activities

Ji Chang Wook started 2024 by appearing in the variety show titled My Name is Gabriel, where he went to Guadalajara, Mexico, and met local people to enjoy their culture closely. Furthermore, he is set to take up the role of a ruthless villain in the upcoming movie, Revolver, alongside Im Ji Yeon, Jeon Do Yeon, Lee Jung Jae, and more, which will be released on August 7, 2024.

Furthermore, the actor will also be appearing in the K-drama, The Queen Woo alongside Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Mu Yeol, and more in the second half of 2024. He is also confirmed to star in Disney’s original series Gangnam B-Side, to be released later this year.

More about EXO's D.O.

Debuted alongside EXO in 2012, D.O. left SM Entertainment after a decade of collaboration and established his own entertainment agency called Company Soosoo. In 2024, the artist went on to release his third solo album, Blossom, along with the title track, Mars. Furthermore, he held his first-ever solo concert tour, titled Bloom. The concert tour kicked off on June 8, 2024, in Seoul.



