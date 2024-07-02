Revolver is an upcoming South Korean action thriller that follows the story of a wrongfully accused police officer and her journey of revenge. The still cuts of one of the integral characters, portrayed by Ji Chang Wook, have been released. He takes up the role of a ruthless villain who does not care about anyone and can go to any extent to fulfill his will.

Revolver releases Ji Chang Wook's character still cuts

On June 2, 2024, the production team of the upcoming movie Revolver was released where Ji Chang Wook stepped into the character of a villain named Andy, who is given the pseudonym of ‘Perfumed Mad Dog’. His character is described as someone who lacks empathy and does not care about keeping his word.

Andy even reneges on his promise to properly compensate Ha Soo Young for framing her for a crime. Despite her persistent demands, he refuses to honor his commitment, pushing her to take extreme measures.

In one of the pictures, Ji Chang Wook is seen with an innocent face and glasses on who harbors many secrets. However, in the subsequent images, his true colors are showcased when he puts on an evil smile, capturing his internal remorseless nature. The new look is exciting, creating anticipation among fans who cannot wait to see him portray the bad guy.

Revolver plot, cast and release date

The plot of the movie follows a female police officer, Ha Soo Young, who gets wrongfully imprisoned for someone else’s crimes. However, when she is released from prison, expecting compensation for her time behind bars, she is offered none. She eventually finds out that a man named Andy is behind it all. With a single goal in mind, she sets out to take revenge and reclaim what was hers.

Apart from Ji Chang Wook, the movie will star Im Ji Yeon, who is renowned for her titular role in Kill Boksoon. Moreover, Jeon Do Yeon will also be appearing, having enjoyed immense recognition for her role in The Glory.

Legendary actor Lee Jung Jae from Squid Game will also be joining the cast list. Directed by Oh Seung Uk, the film is set to have a theatrical release on August 7, 2024.

