My Dearest star Namgoong Min in talks to play movie director in new melodrama Our FIlm; Agency comments

Namgoong Min, the extremely talented actor is gearing up for his next big project. According to reports, he has been offered the lead role in a new melodrama Our Film (working title). His agency also confirmed the casting offer, revealing that the actor is currently reviewing it.

On July 2, Star News reported that Namgoong Min had received the offer to lead the new drama Our Film. According to Osen, his agency 935 Entertainment shared that he is currently positively reviewing the role in this upcoming melodrama.

If confirmed, the actor will take on the role of Lee Je Ha, a film director, who has been facing a slump for quite a while. He decides to make a film about a terminally ill character featuring an actress who is really suffering from a fatal illness.

More about upcoming K-drama Our Film

Our Film is an upcoming melodrama, which will revolve around a film director called Lee Je Ha. He has received honors in many film festivals with his debut commercial movie which he made from his own screenplay. However, currently, he is experiencing a sophomore slump, losing momentum after his successful debut.

In his desolate state, he is not able to see a clear picture of his future as a film director. As a last chance to revive his career, he attempts to make a realistic film about a terminally ill character with an actress who is suffering in real life as well.

Our Film is the next work of director Lee Jung Heum, known for Nobody Knows and Inspector Koo. Joining him to work on the screenplay are writers Han Ga Eun and Kang Kyung Min.

This new melodrama will be broadcast via tvN network.

Who is Namgoong Min?

Namgoong Min is a very renowned face in the K-drama and film industry. He is known for his noteworthy acting talents and also his very charming looks. For his last melodrama My Dearest (2023), he won the Best Actor in TV category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Some of his other popular works include One Dollar Lawyer (2022), Veil (2021), Doctor Prisoner (2019), Hot Stove League (2019), A Dirty Carnival (2006), and more.

