Ji Chan Wook, one of the most popular actors in the Korean industry, has some of the most interesting projects lined up for the upcoming months. From films to dramas and even variety shows, the artist will appear all over the screens to entertain us all. Without further ado, let us check out what the actor is currently working on.

5 upcoming Ji Chang Wook projects

1. The Queen Woo

Ji Chang Wook will play the lead role in the upcoming web series alongside Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Mu Yeol, Jeong Yu Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Park Ji Hwan. Set in ancient Korea, the story follows the struggle to establish a new king within 24 hours after the death of the current emperor. However, the release date has not been confirmed, but it will be released in the second half of 2024 on the TVING streaming app.

2. Revolver

A female police officer gets wrongfully imprisoned for someone else’s crimes. However, she is suddenly released one day and discovers a mysterious woman is behind it. As soon as she is out, she goes on a quest to reclaim whatever has been stolen from her. With a single goal in her mind, she sets out to take revenge and reclaim what was hers. Apart from Ji Chang Wook, the movie will be starring Im Ji Yeon from The Glory, Jeon Do Yeon, Lee Jung Jae from Squid Game, and more. The film is set to release in 2024.

3. Sculpture City

This is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of this year. Along with Ji Chang Wook, another actor who is also a K-pop sensation, D.O. or Doh Kyungsoo from EXO, is cast as the main lead. The story follows a man who lives an ordinary life. However, he falls into the abyss after an unknown individual starts to sculpt his life in a way that ends up sending him into the darkest pits of hell. Directed by Kim Chang Ju and screenwritten by Oh Sang Ho, the show is set to have a late 2024 release.

4. Gangnam B-Side

Directed by Park Noo Ri and written by Jo Won Gyu, the story revolves around a detective getting into the world of crimes to rescue his daughter’s friend, who becomes the latest victim of Gangnam’s crimes. The officer has to delve deep into the lives of the elite to save his loved one. Alongside Ji Chan Wook, Jo Woo Jin takes the lead role. Moreover, K-pop star BIBI will also be in the cast ensemble with Ha Yoon Kyung. With a total of 8 episodes, the K-drama is set to release sometime in 2024.

5. My Name is Gabriel

The upcoming variety show follows the concept of going abroad to meet various new people. Directed by PD Kim Tae Ho, the show takes a unique direction, which will definitely be interesting to witness. Moreover, it has a star-studded lineup with many stars apart from Ji Chang Wook. Park Bo Gum, Yeom Hye Ran, as well as entertainers Park Myung Soo and Hong Jin Kyung will also be joining. Moreover, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is also in talks of being part of the show.

Exciting things are lined up for Ji Chang Wook across various genres and stories. It will be interesting to witness the star in his element and trying out brand-new things, adding more phenomenal works to his long list of resumes. Are you excited about the upcoming Ji Chan Wook projects?