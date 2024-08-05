Ji Jin Hee and Kim Jee Soo’s Romance in the House: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Romance in the House is an upcoming South Korean series starring Ji Jin Hee and Kim Jee Soo in the lead roles. Directed by Kim Da Ye, the story revolves around a man who enters the life of his ex-wife yet again in hopes of reconciliation. The plot has a great premise, and expectations from the K-drama are high at the times.

Romance in the House release date and time

Romance in the House is scheduled to be released on August 10, 2024, and every new episode will air at 22:30 KST every Saturday and Sunday. Scheduled for 12 episodes, the show is shot in the Korean language and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Romance in the House

The show will be released on the South Korean network JTBC and will also stream on the global OTT platform Netflix.

The genre of Romance in the House

The show is described as a romantic comedy with drama in the storyline.

Romance in the House plot

The plot of Romance in the House follows Byun Moo Jin, who was married to Geum Ae Yeon and had a daughter, Byun Mi Rae, and a son, Byun Hyun Jae, together. However, their relationship faced tremors as they suffered financially due to Byun Moo Jin’s inability to successfully venture into any business he put his hands on.

Advertisement

Eventually, his family got tired of all the losses and finally cut him off. Moreover, he and Geum Ae Yeon also went through a divorce, with both children under her care.

Ae Yeon faced the challenges of raising her two children alone. Now, 11 years later, she works part-time at a large supermarket. Her children, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae, are all grown up. Mi Rae, wanting to be a pillar of support for her mother, works as an MD at the mart and is the family's breadwinner. Hyun Jae also has his unique charm but is the troublemaker of the family.

One day, Moo Jin reappears in their lives as the owner of the villa building where they live. His feelings for his ex-wife reignite, and he hopes to reunite with her again. However, Mi Rae is strongly opposed to her father's idea. Unlike his sister, Hyun Jae supports his dad's attempt at reconciliation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mi Rae becomes involved with Nam Tae Pyung, a former national taekwondo team member who now works as a security guard at the same mart. He hides his true identity and the fact that his father owns the mart.

Romance in the House cast

The cast of the show includes Ji Jin Hee in the lead role as Byeon Mu Jin. He has previously worked in various shows such as Move to Heaven, The Road: The Tragedy of One, and D.P. Season 2, among others. Meanwhile, Kim Jee Soo takes up the role of Geum Ae Yeon, taking up the role of his wife. She has appeared in popular shows before, including A Korean Odyssey, Where Stars Land, High Class, and more.

The rest of the cast includes SHINee’s Minho, Son Na Eun, Yoon San Ha, Jung Woong In, Kim Young Jae, Yang Jo Ah, and more.

ALSO READ: NCT’s Jaehyun’s cryptic Bubble message hints at possible solo debut on August 12