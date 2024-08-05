NCT’s Jaehyun’s cryptic Bubble message hints at possible solo debut on August 12

Earlier, SM Entertainment announced that NCT’s Jaehyun will be making his solo debut in 2024. However, not many details about the news have been revealed yet until the artist himself hinted at a possible release date through Bubble messages.

On August 4, 2024, NCT’s Jaehyun sent a couple of Bubble messages to his fans, which spread like wildfire on social media. Initially, he talked about the fan meeting for the event he attended with his group members and revealed that it went well. However, in the next message, he wrote, “8/12 let’s go.” Fans are busy trying to decipher what the date means and if it is a possible hint at his solo comeback.

Previously, Jaehyun sent a message revealing his his solo album will be released on August 2024. However, fans have come to the conclusion that the date revealed by Jaehyun must indicate the start of his solo album’s promotion rather than the release. Nevertheless, everyone is excited about the artist’s new venture and they cannot wait to hear new music from him.

Jaehyun debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and has been part of the sub-unit NCT 127 since then. Recently, he has also been part of a new sub-unit called NCT DoJaeJung, which includes Doyoung and Jungwoo.

The sub-unit released their first album, Perfume, in 2023. The artist has also been part of NCT 127’s full group comeback and released the album Walk in 2024. He also previously released two solo songs as part of the NCT Lab project, Forever Only and Horizon.

The K-pop star ventured into the world of acting in 2022 with Dear M, which is a college romance television series with a total of 12 episodes. He is also set to make his debut in the big screen with the movie You Will Die in 6 Hours. Additionally he is also cast in the K-drama titled I Believe You and the production is currently in the works.

