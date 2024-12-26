'Jin grabbed my belly': B1A4's Sandeul recalls hilarious first meet with BTS member through VIXX's Ken

Did you know BTS' Jin is friends with Sandeul? It was recently revealed by the B1A4 member himself. Recalling their first meeting through VIXX's Ken, he talked about the hilarious interaction, which he remembers to this day.

A few days ago, Sandeul appeared on an episode of Jo Kwon's YouTube talk show Behaving Modestly. He was asked if Jin ever go out for a meal with him since they are friends. The B1A4 member revealed that he is the type to stay at home. Jo Kwon then asked him how they became friends. Sandeul recalled their first meeting, revealing that it was through Ken. The VIXX member knew Jin. One day, he introduced them to each other.

"Jin looked straight at me and looked like someone who was possessed. He then came up to me and grabbed my belly like this," Sandeul reenacted it, drawing laughter. Even Jo Kwon couldn't hold his surprise after hearing about the hilarious interaction. The host then jokingly asked Sandeul if he still does that when they meet up.

"After that, everything's been pretty normal. When we meet, we usually go out to eat," the B1A4 member said with relief.

Watch him on the talk show here:

Sandeul is the main vocalist of B1A4. He debuted with the group in 2011, and in 2016, he simultaneously kickstarted his solo career with his first EP, Stay As You Are. He is also known as an actor who has starred in musical theaters like 1976 Harlan County.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, is currently focusing on his solo career. Back on June 12, he was discharged from his active duty service in the military. Then, he started his activities with BTS FESTA 2024. A few weeks later, he attended the Paris Olympics as the torch bearer for South Korea, garnering global attraction with his appearance. In October, he made his solo comeback with I'll Be There, the pre-release song for his first solo album, Happy, which was released in November.

Fans are now eagerly looking forward to his reunion with the remaining BTS members (except J-Hope, who already has been discharged) in 2025.

