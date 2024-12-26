Newtopia stills: BLACKPINK's Jisoo gears up tearfully to reunite with Park Jung Min amid zombie apocalypse

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min starrer zombie drama Newtopia (Previously known as Influenza) is slated to premiere in 2025. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the channel has been raising anticipation with sneak peeks of their characters and stories.

On December 26, Coupang Play released a fresh set of stills from Newtopia, featuring BLACKPINK's Jisoo, who will portray Young Joo, a woman entangled in a zombie attack while desperately trying to reunite with her boyfriend.

The new stills show her clutching a golf club, determined to fight off zombies and rescue her boyfriend Jae Yoon (played by Park Jung Min), who is trapped inside a high-rise air-defense unit. Although tearful as she thinks about his perilous situation, she summons her courage to navigate the chaos in the city and reunite with him.

In striking contrast, a few other stills depict her life before everything went wrong. One photo offers a glimpse of her vibrant college days, showing her as the most desirable girl on campus, surrounded by male students. In one scene, a student is even seen kneeling before her with a bouquet, proposing. Another photo captures Young Joo in an intense discussion with her college peers. The last still shows her in the middle of a cheerful video call with her boyfriend, Jae Yoon.

This fresh set of stills perfectly showcases Jisoo ’s acting range, promising a remarkable performance from her in Newtopia.

Check the stills here:

The upcoming zombie drama Newtopia will revolve around a sudden zombie attack that disrupts the lives of a young couple in Seoul. Park Jung Min , known for his outstanding performances in Uprising, The 8 Show, Hellbound, and more, will star as Jae Yoon. He is a soldier in an air defense unit and has been facing issues with his girlfriend, Young Joo. However, when he gets caught in the midst of a zombie attack, all he can think about is her. With unwavering courage, he finds ways to survive in order to reunite with her.

With this stellar main cast, Newtopia is set to premiere on February 7, 2025, on Coupang Play.

