Will BTS' J-Hope go on solo tour in 2025? Know all about rumored HOPE ON THE STAGE concerts in Seoul

BTS' J-Hope has returned home after completing his mandatory military service back in October. Since then, ARMYs have been eagerly looking forward to his comeback announcement. Although he hasn't confirmed anything yet, a rumor swirling around the internet world claims he will embark on a possible tour next year.

A recent update on X (formerly Twitter) speculated that the BTS member will return to his performer avatar in 2025. A booking invoice has surfaced on the internet where it showed that J-Hope will have a concert next year. He is rumored to captivate fans with an electrifying performance starting on February 28 and till March 2 at the Olympic Park, KSPO Dome. This concert is reportedly a part of his 2025 tour HOPE ON THE STAGE.

However, so far, his agency BIGHIT MUSIC hasn't officially confirmed anything.

Meanwhile, back on October 17, J-Hope was discharged from his mandatory military service. He was the second BTS member to enlist in the military after Jin. He received many applauds and honors for his exceptional service as an active-duty soldier. Following his return home, he resumed his solo activities with the first pitch throw at the Korean Series Baseball game at Gwangju.

On the work front, J-Hope made his solo comeback earlier this year. He released a six-track EP titled HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1. The mini-album arrived with a docuseries of the same name, consisting of six episodes, each reflecting the track's concept. Through the releases, the BTS member showed his utmost passion for dance and music.

Apart from J-Hope, Jin is the only BTS member who has been discharged from the military. SUGA, EM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are still completing their military enlistment. They are set to return home in June 2025. The group will reportedly make a comeback after all members return home. According to industry analysis, they will also embark on a world tour in 2026.

BTS hasn't had a release since the 2022 album Proof. Using this break from group activities, each member advanced in their solo career. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to their comeback in 2025.

