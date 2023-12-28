Jin to make his solo debut, 2 others from BTS may drop new albums in 2024 amid military enlistment: Reports

BTS, K-pop’s burgeoning group might be busy serving the South Korean military for a while but it seems like the septet already has a plethora of content lined up for their fans to enjoy even in their absence. While Jin’s solo debut was ensured following the completion of his military service, two more members out of RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are likely to drop their solo albums in 2024.

BTS, the powerhouse of K-pop, may be facing military enlistments, but their momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down. The group's plans during their absence are stirring excitement among fans, especially with Jin's anticipated solo debut following his return from the military in June 2024.

Moreover, reports suggest that two additional members, possibly among recently enlisted RM, V, Jimin, or Jungkook, are poised to drop solo albums in 2024, offering a string of releases to keep ARMYs engaged.

Insights from financial analysts suggest that BTS' hiatus might not dent their record division's performance significantly. Predictions indicate that the gap will be bridged by pre-planned releases, potentially including these solo albums.

The group's strategic planning before enlistment, aimed at minimizing the impact on their connection with fans, reflects their dedication to maintaining engagement even during periods of absence. Analysts foresee strong results in the fourth quarter, attributing it to robust sales and profit, boosted by factors like BTS documentaries and successful distribution models.

While BTS are serving the military, ARMYs eagerly await their return in 2025

With V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook completing their military enlistment, BTS' emotive track Spring Day made a touching comeback, soaring to No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, marking an impressive 63 non-consecutive weeks. The return of BTS classics, including Outro: Tear, No More Dream, and Louder Than Bombs, emphasizes the group's enduring impact.

WINGS secured the 5th position on the Digital Song Sales chart, while the debut of Outro: Tear at No. 22 underscores the timeless resonance of their hits. As BTS members fulfill military service, these chart resurgences highlight the profound connection with ARMYs.

Amid their hiatus, BTS gifted fans the documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, providing an intimate glimpse into their lives. Jimin added to the joy with a surprise single, Closer Than This, a melodic tribute to the unbreakable bond with fans. With anticipation building for BTS's return in 2025, ARMYs remain unwavering in their support for the global phenomenon.

